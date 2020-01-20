Glenn and Amanda Dye of Stafford County were named runners-up in the national competition for the 2019 Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement Award, sponsored by the American Farm Bureau Federation.
The couple received a Case IH Farmall 50A tractor, courtesy of Case IH, at the annual convention in Austin, Texas, this week. The Dyes were able to attend the conference as part of a prize package from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, which named them the 2019 Young Farmers Achievement Award winner in December.
The award recognizes young farmers who are successful in agriculture and provide leadership on and off the farm. The Dyes raise corn and soybeans in Stafford and Appomattox counties and have served on the VFBF Young Farmers Committee.
Glenn Dye also serves on the Stafford County Farm Bureau board of directors and has been active in leading efforts for farm equipment highway safety in Virginia.
Braden and Jordan McInnis of Texas won the national Achievement Award and a new Ford truck.
—Staff report
