By Monday morning, 400 people already had pre-registered for the free community testing for COVID-19, planned Tuesday in a parking lot near Stafford Hospital. That’s as many tests as are available for the screening, offered by the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Because health officials expect some no-shows, they will still offer tests to those who haven’t registered, but only between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday. The health district’s call center, at 540/899-4797, also can help residents find other free testing locations.

The health district is partnering with Stafford County Fire and Rescue, the Virginia National Guard and Mary Washington Healthcare to hold the event in the parking lot near the intersection of Hospital Center Boulevard and U.S. 1; signs will direct participants to the drive-thru location.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments