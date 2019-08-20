Local Cub Scout packs will host Join Scouts Night sessions at every Stafford County elementary school Wednesday evening to sign up new members.
Pack leaders will be on hand from 6:45 to 8 p.m. to provide information and answer questions from students and parents.
Cub Scouting teaches life skills, personal safety and environmental stewardship to boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade.
For more information, contact Nikki Kies at Nikki.Kies.nc@gmail.org or Tom Friedel at Tom.Friedel@scouting.org or go online to BeAScout.org.