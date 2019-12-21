A HORROR film was part of my holiday festivities last week.
It was a special showing at Paragon Village 12 of Jim Klock’s new film “Red Letters,” an interesting and pulse-quickening, faith-based horror film that comes down to a battle between two investigators of the supernatural and the devil himself.
The writer, director and actor—who splits his time between Stafford County and Los Angeles—often does local screenings of films he has a hand in. The screenings garner gifts, donations and public attention for the Spotsylvania Sheriff Office’s “Operation Blue Christmas,” now in its eighth year.
The community-oriented program gives toys and coats to children who need them in Spotsylvania County.
Before the screening Wednesday, Troy Skebo of the Sheriff’s Office said the program has grown to the point where it is helping over 1,000 children this year, along with 100 senior citizens. He said the program partners with the county’s school system and social services.
Klock works in several different worlds. On one hand, he is still a sworn Stafford County deputy. He works with Sheriff D.P. Decatur to support Special Olympics and other efforts.
But most of Klock’s work these days consists of being an actor, producer, director and writer in film and television.
He’s become a friend, and we always try to find time when he’s home each year for the holidays to catch up on what we’ve both been up to.
Klock has carved out a niche for himself with horror and low-budget crime films, often using the same actors and crew members to quickly create new movies.
He’s also part of big-time Hollywood projects, producing one with Keanu Reeves, and has acted in films such as the Oscar-nominated “Green Book.”
He recently starred in Hulu’s “Into the Dark” series in the season one finale titled “Pure,” and will soon be seen alongside Thomas Haden Church, Trai Byers and Mykelti Williamson in “The 24th,” the story of the all-black 24th U.S. Infantry Regiment and the events of The Houston Riot of 1917.
Klock is especially excited about being part of the Amazon TV series “The Underground Railroad,” which is directed by Barry Jenkins of “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” fame.
“It follows this amazing story of the all these different elements of the railroad, as people struggle to travel along it,” he said.
Klock said Jenkins was grounded and approachable.
“You go onto his set and there was just comfort, kindness and respect,” he said. “I learned a lot about how powerful a story can be from this really amazing director.”
Klock is also working on a TV pilot for “Interrogations Gone Wrong” so it can be pitched to a major network. In it, two police detectives always mistake the person they’re interrogating for someone else, to the point of complete absurdity.
He was about to start shooting in Atlantic City when a complication put it off. Since actors and crew were scheduled to arrive anyway, he decided to shoot a horror film, which became “Red Letters.”
There was one problem: He didn’t have the script yet. Up against a deadline of less than two weeks, he scrambled to write the film and shoot it. He and longtime acting partner Mike Capozzi play investigators who “land them in the hands of darkness,” according to Klock.
“I think it helped to have a deadline like that,” Klock said. “I didn’t set out to write this as a faith-based horror film, but as it came together, it was clear that’s what it was,” said Klock.
The plot hinges on how his character does not believe in God, while Capozzi’s does.
When the two face an evil they don’t know how to confront, it’s much like “The Exorcist” in that winning the battle against an ultimate evil can only happen through a strong religious faith, said Klock.
“The film was made with so little money, such a small cast and crew, and shot in 5 ½ days,” he said. “To see it all come together is just a blessing, and I’m very proud of it.”
In case you’re wondering, yes, there is a bit of a local connection.
“I came up with the opening idea one day when I was driving my stepson to school in Stafford,” Klock said. “We just started riffing on great ways to start a horror movie, and the idea just grew from there.”
For that help, his stepson, Brendan Mullins, gets a writing credit on the movie. He’s identified as a “story consultant.”
