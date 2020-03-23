Social distancing and restrictions against gatherings of more than 10 people means that most churches have had to shut their doors in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“So many people feel hopeless and discouraged right now,” said Sharon Glasgow. “Christ is truly the only one who can encourage them.”
Sharon and her husband, Dale, own a farm and wedding venue in the Hartwood area of Stafford County. Recognizing that many people would miss the comfort of gathering together for worship, the Glasgows decided to host a drive-in church service this past weekend.
“We knew we had parking for a large amount of people,” Sharon Glasgow said. “We had the sound system. And we found a worship leader.”
Twenty-four hours before the service, which was held Sunday afternoon, the Glasgows posted information about their plans on Facebook and Instagram.
“Those are the only two ways people knew about it, and we still had 63 cars there,” Sharon Glasgow said.
Worship leader Becca Griffiths presided over the non-denominational Christian service. She drew from Psalm 91, which reads, “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’ ... He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart. You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday.”
“People were crying in their cars because there’s a lot of hardship right now,” Glasgow said. “People are missing their own loved ones’ funerals because of this. A lot of people are truly looking for that hope in Christ right now.”
Glasgow said she and her husband plan to host the Sunday drive-in services each week until social distancing measures are lifted.
She said the farm can “comfortably” accommodate up to 100 cars in its parking area.
The farm will also host a drive-through prayer hour on Wednesdays between 2 and 3 p.m.
“We’ll have cars line up and drive into the farm,” Glasgow said. “We’ll stand six feet from the car and people can tell us what their prayer need is and we’ll pray for them. And then we’ll take the next car.”
The Glasgows are also planning to bring back the drive-in movie theater at their farm.
“It will be family-friendly,” Sharon Glasgow said. “Nothing that a 3-year-old can’t watch.”
“Ultimately, we want to get the message out that it’s [Christ] who our eyes are on in the middle of this,” she said.
