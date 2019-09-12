Fifteen felony charges against a Stafford County woman accused of using her former employer’s money to fund such things as a buttocks lift and wedding expenses were sent to a county grand jury Thursday.
Vanessa Cline, 32, is charged with five counts of embezzlement, five counts of forgery and five counts of passing a forged document. Cline, who has been free on bond since shortly after her arrest in March, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in Stafford General District Court.
According to police and court records, Cline is suspected of stealing more than $93,000 while working as a bookkeeper for No Limits Construction in southern Stafford last year. She replaced another bookkeeper who was convicted last year of stealing more than $150,000 from the company.
Authorities allege that Cline quickly picked up where the previous bookkeeper left off. An investigation began in March after the company owner received word from American Express that the company was behind on its payments and that the company credit card would be closed.
Detective Ed McCullough’s investigation showed unauthorized purchases that include $25,000 for a wedding planner, $2,000 for a wedding dress and nearly $8,000 for a buttocks lift by Elite Plastic Surgery in Miami.
Prosecutor Michael Hardiman said other expenses included an all-terrain vehicle, airline tickets, groceries and furniture.
Court records state that investigators also discovered nearly $10,000 worth of company checks with forged signatures that had been deposited into Cline’s bank account.
Attorney Kevin Wilson is representing Cline.
