A pair of meetings to get residents’ input on dealing with growth are scheduled to be held this week in Stafford County.
A population and construction boom in Stafford spurred county officials to seek input from the community about how best to manage development and its impact on transportation, schools, public services and infrastructure.
The first meeting will be held Monday at Margaret Brent Elementary School, followed by another Tuesday at T. Benton Gayle Middle School. Both meetings begin at 7 p.m.
A meeting was held earlier this month involving builders, contractors and others tied to development. Information from that gathering will be covered at this week’s meetings, according to county spokeswoman Shannon Howell.
The meetings are aimed at long-term future planning for the county. Results of the meetings will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on May 7.
“As the county continues to gather information and public feedback, there are no proposals or decisions under consideration at this time,” Howell said in a release.
Howell suggests that residents consider several topics for this week’s meetings:
- The causes of “greater than desired amount of development in rural areas.”
- What initiatives would “encourage the quality of life for citizens in Targeted Growth Areas consistent with a more urban form?”
- Types of zoning and initiatives that would help preserve the county’s rural character.
- Land preservation, what it means and looks like.