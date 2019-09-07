Fishing for more tourism opportunities has paid off for Stafford County.
It has landed the Kayak Bass Fishing Trail Series Tournament, which will be held in the county in 2020 and 2021, and will be featured on the nationally televised fishing show “Kayak Bassin’,” hosted by retired U.S. Navy officer Chad Hoover.
“This is a direct impact from our tourism marketing efforts over the past couple of years and investment in local assets,” John Holden, director of Economic Development and Tourism, said in a news release.
The event is expected to attract between 150 and 250 anglers, who will stay in local hotels for a total of 500 to 600 nights.
Stafford will be highlighted on a national television show featured on the World Fishing Network and the Sportsman Channel. The “Kayak Bassin’ ” episodes that feature Stafford will begin airing in 2020.
The county estimates the economic impact of this program will be more than $116,000.
