A Stafford County man in his 80s died Saturday at Mary Washington Hospital, becoming the locality’s first confirmed death from COVID-19 and the third in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The family was notified of his death and told he had tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a Stafford County press release. No other information about him was available.
“Stafford grieves for the family and loved ones of the county resident who passed away, including the minds and spirits of our community through this challenging time,” said Meg Bohmke, chairperson of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. “Since the onset of this outbreak, we have taken critical steps to ensure that the health and safety of our community is our No. 1 priority.”
When local cases started to increase in mid- to late March, Stafford became a hotspot, presumably because of its proximity to densely populated Northern Virginia, which has the highest rates of infection in Virginia. As of Saturday morning, Fairfax County alone had 946 cases—almost 20 percent of the statewide total of 5,077 cases.
Stafford has had as many as two-thirds of the local cases, but those rates have started to shift in recent days as Spotsylvania County cases have increased. As of Saturday, there were 144 confirmed cases in the local health district with 67 in Stafford, 47 in Spotsylvania, 13 in King George County, 11 in Fredericksburg and six in Caroline County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 25 cases in Fauquier County, 17 cases in Culpeper County, 13 cases in Orange County and eight cases in Westmoreland County.
As of Saturday, 29 of the 144 people in the local health district with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized.
Statewide, there were 130 deaths as of Saturday morning—a total that did not include the Stafford fatality, according to the press release. The local health district has contacted individuals who have come in close contact with the Stafford man who died and told them to self-quarantine for two weeks.
As the local health district continues to monitor cases, it’s reporting more information on demographics, but racial breakdowns are not available in almost half the local and state cases, according to health officials. Gov. Ralph Northam asked all labs to report that information so that the state could track if African Americans and other minorities are becoming sickened at disproportionate rates as they are in Atlanta and Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.
Locally, there are more women being diagnosed—52 percent to 48 percent male. And, the age distribution shows far more cases affecting those under 60 than over it.
Local statistics show 70 percent of the confirmed cases are among people ages 59 and younger while 30 percent involve those 60 and older. Less than 2 percent of local cases are among people 80 and over, like the Stafford County man who died.
“Though older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk for severe illness, the virus has been detected in individuals of all ages,” said RAHD spokesperson Allison Balmes–John. “Evidence shows that even those who are not experiencing symptoms can carry the virus and spread it to others, which is why it is important that all community members take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Residents are asked to continue following the governor's stay-at-home order and leave only for essential items.
