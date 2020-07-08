The Stafford chapter of the NAACP is urging county supervisors to support remaining Jefferson Davis Highway and to remove other signs and symbols honoring the Confederacy.
Dozens of people gathered at a rally organized by the NAACP branch Tuesday evening outside the Stafford County Courthouse and several then went inside to the Board of Supervisors meeting to call for changes.
Del. Joshua Cole, who also serves as Stafford’s NAACP branch president, said the group wants supervisors to do something about a giant Confederate flag that flies along Interstate 95, either removing the flag or regulating its height.
“We have people that come through the district all of the time that drive through Stafford County and they see [the flag], and we just want people to realize that Stafford County is a place for all people,” Cole said.
Stafford supervisors have said in the past that they have no authority to order the flag’s removal because it is on private property and its display is protected by the First Amendment. A board committee met earlier Tuesday to discuss proposing additional regulations on flagpoles, but any new ordinance probably would not apply to poles already in existence.
A number of those who attended the rally took a similar message about the flag to supervisors inside later. They also called on supervisors to back a push to have the General Assembly rename Jefferson Davis Highway and to remove all street names that honor the Confederacy or its leaders.
Cole, a Democrat who represents parts of Stafford and Fredericksburg, is expected to introduce legislation in the General Assembly later this year to remove the Confederate president’s name from the stretch of U.S. 1 that runs through Virginia.
People had to have their temperatures taken before entering the board chambers, and only 14 were allowed in at a time. Those who did not go inside to the chambers watched a live broadcast of the meeting on a TV and speaker set up outside.
Stafford resident Nyesha Wilson, who is a member of NAACP, told board members that they should be “appalled and disgusted” to drive on streets named after Confederate leaders and to see the Confederate flag waving.
“That’s not our flag. Those people who were leaders in the Confederacy are not our heroes,” Wilson said.
“Every one of these Confederate monuments, every one of these Confederate-named streets were put there for a purpose, and they were put there in order to intimidate Black people,” Wilson added. “Those representations of the evilness of our nation should not be here in Stafford if we’re going forward in the processes that would make Stafford a safe place for our kids to live in.”
NAACP member Gary Holland told the board he was not asking for the removal of the flag near I–95 because it is on private land, but he urged the board to look at Confederate names on streets and roads.
“I will say that the flag, street names we see throughout Stafford County, like Confederate Way, Plantation Lane, etc., are triggers that invoke feelings of anger, sadness, hurt and anguish in the hearts of many African Americans in Stafford County,” he said.
Monica Gary and other speakers also highlighted the need for better signage on Government Island about the island’s history involving slavery and Native Americans.
Stafford supervisors did not respond directly to the comments Tuesday. But they have discussed creating a multiracial committee to field complaints and advise the board on matters involving racism, injustice and equality.
Earlier, Holland had told those gathered outside that a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes with supervisors, the School Board and other elected officials.
“Changes are taking place,” he said. “It’s not just about protesting or rallying—which is important—but sitting down and having discussions with the people that can change policies to try and bring about fairness and equality is just as important, if not more important.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.