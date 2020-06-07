One of the biggest of the local protests against police violence towards African Americans took place Sunday afternoon in Stafford.
Hundreds and hundreds of protesters participated in a march organized by the Stafford County branch of the NAACP from the Stafford County Courthouse to the Public Safety building, which houses the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Headed by NAACP branch leaders carrying an American flag and a Black Lives Matter flag, the group shouted chants that have become familiar over the past week—“Say his name! George Floyd,” “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” “No Justice, No Peace” and Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe!”
“When we become afraid to speak to those who don’t believe that Black Lives Matter, let us remember a knee on the neck of our loved one,” prayed Felicia Allen, the first African-American female chaplain hired by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, at the beginning of the event.
The NAACP distributed T-shirts with the hashtag #wearedonedying to the first 100 attendees. The group also set up a voter registration table and another where people could sign up to become local branch members.
At the Public Safety Building, Nate Thompson, chief of police for the Aquia Harbour department, told the crowd, “I’m here to open my mind, my heart and my ears, especially.”
“I think that’s my job,” he said. “There are a lot of hard conversations that need to happen in the next weeks and months. We serve you and we have to understand in order to serve you better. While these conversations happen, the center, the focus, must always be Black Lives Matter.”
Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner also addressed the crowd at the Public Safety Building.
“I’ve been here in Stafford for 20 months, and it didn’t take me long to realize that in our school system, we have remarkable racism going on every single day,” he said.
Kizner said minorities actually make up the majority of the school division’s students, but “it doesn’t look like that.”
“Who’s being suspended? Who’s not in the gifted program? Who is not in Governor’s School?” Kizner said. “And who is not in front teaching your children? Black teachers.”
He asked the group to help the school system become more equitable by advocating for increased funding, as well as for the school division’s expanded nondiscrimination policy and its restorative justice program, which he said have only narrow support from the School Board.
“I need you to show up,” Kizner urged the gathering.
After they marched back to the courthouse, Stafford resident Timothy Duckett led the crowd in 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, acknowledging the length of time a police officer pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee.
Duckett periodically broke the silence by crying out, “Mama!” as Floyd did while he died.
Student speakers followed the minutes of silence.
“I am heartbroken, angry and unsettled,” said Nahjah Wilson, 17, a student at Mountain View High School. “My first conversation when learning to drive should not have been how to deal with the police if I get pulled over. That’s not in the safe driver handbook of my white friends.”
Stafford resident Michael Guy spoke after the students and urged everyone in the crowd to vote in local elections, as well as national ones.
He begged teachers in attendance to check any implicit bias that might prevent them from identifying black and minority students for the school division’s gifted program and begged police officers in attendance to call out fellow officers they see using excessive force.
“Protect us, please, please, please,” Guy said.
“To everyone, when you go home tonight, and you hear ‘All Lives Matter,’ I need you to speak up. You have to have those uncomfortable conversations. Our lives depend on it,” he continued.
Del. Joshua Cole, president of the Stafford County NAACP who represents parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford in the Virginia General Assembly, spoke last.
He asked the crowd to “pay attention to who is speaking out right now.”
“I’ve watched as elected colleagues[in the General Assembly] and local elected officials have remained silent,” he said.
“This,” Cole said, pointing at the crowd, “This scares them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.