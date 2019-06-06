On Tuesday, Stafford County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a lease to allow a local Native American tribe to open a cultural center and museum in southern Stafford.
The Patawomeck Indian Tribe will establish their center on the 17-acre former Little Falls Farm, adjacent to Duff McDuff Green Memorial Park on State Route 3. The site includes several buildings—including Green’s 3,000–square–foot former residence—as well as access to the Rappahannock River.
County supervisors granted the tribe an initial 10–year lease, with up to four 10–year lease renewals.