Bill Harrelson, the Stafford County pilot going after a record time for flying around the globe in a light airplane, is back in the air over the South Pacific Ocean after a nail-biting weekend battling problems on the West Coast.
Harrelson left Miami on Thursday afternoon, headed directly to Honolulu, but did not make it that far on the first of what had been planned as a five-leg adventure.
The plane’s engine began to misfire shortly after the veteran aviator started his ocean flight and he turned back to California, landing at San Luis Obispo.
After fixing the problem, getting some sleep and moving the plane to Ontario, Calif., he departed once more for Hawaii on Sunday, only to suffer radio problems soon after beginning the first trans-ocean leg.
Harrelson’s specially built Lancair IV plane has an HF radio for long-distance communication, and it failed. The pilot suspected a trailing antenna had fallen off.
He returned to California a second time, repaired the radio to his satisfaction and decided to get some rest before again relaunching the attempted record flight. Harrelson will need to average 125 mph to top the time for circumnavigating the globe, crossing each meridian in the process in less time than an existing record set 58 years ago by Max Conrad.
Details specify that the plane must have a non-supercharged engine and fall beneath a certain weight fully loaded.
The Hawaii flight continued as planned Sunday, with Harrelson arriving in slightly more than 13 hours.
According to a website for the flight (6zqpilot.com) and emails from his wife, Sue, who heads up a ground support team of six), Harrelson, rested and ready was back in the air once again early Monday afternoon, eastern time, this time heading west-southwest for Jakarta, Indonesia.
Having lost time dealing with the ignition system and radio problems in California, the globe-circling effort was officially relaunched from Ontario. That means that he will no longer end the flight in Florida, but will continue on to California to conclude the attempt.
As distant as the Hawaii leg of the flight was for a small, single-engine airplane, it is less than half as far as the leg from Honolulu to Jakarta, on the western end of the island of Sumatra, which was flight-planned for about 30 hours.
Sue Harrelson said in an email Monday: “If all goes well, he is due back in Ontario around Dec. 17, in the evening.”
In addition to the trip website, there is also a Facebook page for the attempt.
