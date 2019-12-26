When Bill Harrelson took off from a private airstrip in Stafford County earlier this month, he had his eye on a world record for circling the earth westward in his light, single-engine Lancair IV.
When he touched down again at Dogwood Airpark last week, he had apparently shattered that old record, as he has two others previously. But he swore off flying for the record books.
Harrelson, 69, pursued this latest record as he had the two others: with total commitment. It required a massive amount of work and planning to cover the litany of things that could—and in this instance, did—go wrong.
A retired airline pilot, he is married to the perfect companion for such an obsession. His wife, Sue, who is an airplane “homebuilder” and retired airline captain, headed up a crew of six specializing in weather, flight planning and solving myriad problems.
Harrelson once again flew his specially-rigged, kit-built machine, tailored for flying thousands of miles at comparatively high speeds in pursuit of records. The plane has 10 fuel tanks, leaving little room for the pilot. With all tanks filled, the fuel alone adds about a ton to the plane’s weight, thus the necessity to have very long runways for the longest legs of the flight.
The speed record he was trying to break was for an around-the-world flight, going east-to-west, in a lightweight non-supercharged or turbocharged aircraft.
Most of the flight confronted headwinds, as expected when traveling east-to-west in the equatorial regions. Harrelson said cruising speeds were typically 180 knots, or about 207 mph. Altitudes ranged from 9,000 to 19,000 feet as the heavy fuel loads burned off, he said.
He did it in a little over 7 days, about 19 hours ahead of Max Conrad’s 1961 record. Harrelson’s average speed was 138 mph, compared to 123 mph for Conrad.
A day after his triumphant return, Harrelson seemed satisfied with the effort, despite the problems he and the ground crew had overcome. But he was markedly less interested in similar future ventures.
“It was successful, it was miserable, it was mind-bogglingly complicated,” he said.
And that is all the more amazing, he said, “because it was so meticulously planned, yet nothing went according to plan.”
Scores of ground-bound cheerleaders around the world followed Harrelson’s flight, showing their delight in comments on a Facebook page, blog and the 6zqpilot.com website.
From the outset, though, Harrelson knew his route of five legs—two of them more than 30 hours long—would be punishing.
Hours before departing, he ran into challenges, including a last-minute denial from the Pacific island of Mauritius to fly through its airspace. Meanwhile, Lakeland, Fla., officials had closed the long runway he required to take off in a plane weighted with extra fuel.
These and other ills dogged the carefully planned flight.
Launching from Miami, he ran into engine problems and made a precautionary unplanned stop in Austin, Texas.
Back into the air once more, and Hawaii bound, Harrelson had just crossed the coast of California when the engine again began misfiring and he turned around to make an unplanned stop in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
He discovered a mistake he’d made in installing a new electronic ignition system on the engine, rectified it and once again took off for Hawaii—only to turn back a second time when his main long-range radio went out.
A simple fix put the plane back in the air with a new antenna, but a move to an airport with longer runways took enough time that he relaunched the entire flight, for record-seeking purposes, from Ontario, Calif., the following day.
From that point, the flight went smoothly as he skipped over Hawaii in a nearly 32-hour leg to Jakarta, Indonesia.
After rest and maintenance in Jakarta, Harrelson left for another long flight to Cape Town, South Africa, with radar showing stormy weather over a large area of the Indian Ocean east of South Africa.
Lacking on-board weather radar, Harrelson, with guidance from the ground team, picked his way through the stormy skies to safety in Cape Town.
Again resting and doing the usual minor maintenance chores, Harrelson then departed northwestward toward Puerto Rico, experiencing the first favorable tailwinds of his flight.
Landing in San Juan, Harrelson went through customs as a reentering U.S. citizen, did some routine plane maintenance and caught up on sleep.
Having reconfigured the plan for his westward record attempt, he no longer intended to land in Florida, but departed westward, bound nonstop from San Juan to Ontario, Calif.—a long haul in a cramped, cold cockpit full of fuel tanks.
That final transcontinental flight saw Harrelson encounter turbulence and strong headwinds along a southerly route. So he stayed relatively low, topping the coastal mountains to land hours ahead of schedule, besting the existing flight record by more than 19 hours.
That old mark had been set 58 years earlier by American Max Conrad in a small, twin-engine Piper Aztec.
Harrelson said his flight was a success because he did what he had set out to do, and overcame a number of problems.
In 2013, he flew the same airplane from the Pacific island of Guam nonstop to Florida for a new world record in its class. Two years later, he embarked from Kinston, N.C., setting a new record for circling the earth around the north and south poles.
Aviation flight records are certified by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, an organization based in France, and final approval of Harrelson’s new record may take two months or more, he said.
When he landed in Ontario at the conclusion of his record attempt, Harrelson was met by a representative of the American branch of the group reporting record-setting flights.
Would he make another attempt at an aviation record?
“No,” he replied.
