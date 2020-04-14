The federal government has awarded Stafford Regional Airport $30,000 in coronavirus stimulus funds.

Stafford is one of 47 airports in Virginia that are receiving a total of $309.7 million from the newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. Culpeper Regional Airport and the Tappahannock-Essex County Airport also received $30,000 each, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The funds are to be used by airports to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and airport business due to the pandemic.

In Stafford, the grant money will be used for “loan payments, utilities, payroll, building maintenance ... daily operations,” Stafford Regional Airport Manager Edward Wallace wrote in an email.

