Stafford officials have completed a year-long study of the county's roads in an effort to find out where improvements are needed and how to fund nearly $200 million in projects the study selected.
The Board of Supervisors will discuss the study at its June 4 meeting, and eventually determine whether to pursue the projects.
“It’s important to move this forward,” said Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer, who, along with fellow Supervisor Wendy Maurer, served on the task force that produced the report. Keith Dayton, who recently retired as deputy county administrator, was the project manager.
The task force study started with a list of more than 200 roads. Interstate 95, U.S. 1, U.S. 17, State Route 3 and subdivision streets were not part of the study. The study eventually whittled the list down to 114 roads and road segments.
The study focused on traffic counts; road width and shoulders; crash rates; and potential for future growth. Those factors were used to produce scores to rank the roads and segments most in need of work.
“We wanted to put hard data in, not just whims,” Dudenhefer said, explaining that too often people complain about road issues without any hard evidence to back it up.
The supervisor noted that the recent death of 17-year-old Colonial Forge student Helen Wang, whose car was hit as she pulled from the Abel Lake boat ramp onto Kellogg Mill Road, brings the road improvement issue to the forefront. Dudenhefer’s 18-year-old daughter, Emily, died in a 2004 crash on Mountain View Road.
The study was influenced by the county’s 2004 Youth Driver Task Force, which formed in response to deadly crashes involving young drivers. The task force focused on addressing some of the county’s dangerous rural roads, many of which have been improved as a result. The last project from that study, a section of Brooke Road, is under construction now.
The new study pinpointed 14 roads or road segments for major reconstruction. Three of the projects will be studied further because of high cost estimates, while one was not selected for work at this time. The remaining 10 projects have a total combined estimated cost of $189.6 million.
Another 36 roads were targeted for widening, with an estimated cost of $10.1 million.
The widening work, called wedge widening, involves paving existing shoulders, a much more affordable approach compared to adding lanes.
The segment of Butler Road near the U.S. 1 intersection in Falmouth topped the list for construction improvement needs.
The task force suggested widening the road from two to four lanes from the intersection to Castle Rock Drive, where the YMCA is. That work would cost an estimated $18.9 million.
Shelton Shop Road ranked second on the list. The task force recommended a combination of widening a section from two to three lanes and reconstruction between Courthouse Road and Mountain View Road. The work would cost an estimated $32.3 million.
Others making the list for major construction work include segments of White Oak Road, Mountain View Road and State Route 610.
Finding a way to pay for all of the work could prove challenging.
"It's a lot of money," Dudenhefer said.
The supervisor said they will look at various ways to pay for the work, with a bond referendum—something the county used to fund projects from the 2004 task force—being one possibility.