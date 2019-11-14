A long-awaited renovation to Stafford County’s Ferry Farm Elementary School can now start as soon as next month.
The Stafford County School Board this week approved entering into a $9.8 million contract with Sterling-based Sorensen Gross Co. for the renovation of the school. In addition to renovating the existing classrooms, library, art room and main office suite in the 1955, 1966 and 1988 portions of the building, the company will construct a new addition.
The contract includes $460,000 in contingency funds for unforeseen conditions that could arise during construction.
In 2018, the Board of Supervisors approved a Capital Improvement Plan for the school division that included $10.8 in funding for the Ferry Farm renovation. In February, supervisors approved the expansion of the project to add the basement of the 1966 wing to renovation plans for an additional $1.9 million.
According to Tuesday’s meeting agenda, the school division opened bidding for the project in September and received four bids, of which Sorensen Gross was the lowest.
John Anderson, executive director of facilities and maintenance for Stafford County Public Schools, said construction is anticipated to begin next month and will be completed in phases, with final completion in January 2021. he said the school division and contractor will hold presentations about the renovation plans for the Ferry Farm community in early December.
Anderson said the renovation will slightly increase the capacity of the school.
The School Board unanimously approved the contract Tuesday, though Hartwod District representative Holly Hazard said she feels “very strongly” that the project should have been a complete rebuild, not a renovation, and she thinks there should be more contingency funding, considering the age of the school.
“I believe we did shortchange Ferry Farm,” she said. “And I am concerned about staying on track and on budget.”
Dewayne McOsker, who represents the George Washington district where Ferry Farm is located, said renovation is “the right way to go for kids right now.”
“[After three years of discussion with the Board of Supervisors] it was very apparent that we were not going to ever get a rebuild of Ferry Farm,” he said. “We got promises of 10–15 years down the road, after a new high school, a new $50 million road bond and new elementary school and courthouse. It’s only a fool who thinks after all those costs [that a rebuild is going to happen.]”
McOsker, who will not return to the board after his term ends in December, said the renovation will address the main safety and security concerns at Ferry Farm.
“I appreciate the board’s support and Board of Supervisors’ support, because the next couple of years are going to be tight, and it’s going to be a fight,” he said.
