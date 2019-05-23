Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner will meet Friday with the family of a Stafford Middle School student who was the victim of an attack that occurred in a classroom in December.
The attack was captured on video and was the subject of a WUSA–TV report Tuesday.
According to the report, a 14-year-old student was injured in the fight, which occurred Dec. 4. According to the teen’s parents, she was out of school until January.
In the report, the student describes sustaining a concussion and whiplash and says she was diagnosed with PTSD following the attack.
She said the attack occurred in her math class and that a substitute teacher was in charge at the time. She said the student who attacked her is back in the math class and that she feels she is being threatened again.
School division spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson told The Free Lance–Star that Kizner will meet with the victim’s parents on Friday to discuss the incident.
A statement from the school division provided by Johnson reads, “Stafford County Public Schools is aware of the incident. Appropriate disciplinary action was implemented as stated in the Code of Conduct. SCPS cannot share specific disciplinary action taken against individual students due to confidentiality laws. Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner has been informed of the incident and has reached out to the family for a meeting to discuss the situation further. The welfare and safety of all students in the division are of the utmost importance for SCPS.”
Following the report, Johnson told the TV station that a “full investigation” would be conducted. Johnson told the Free Lance–Star on Thursday she could not provide further details about what an investigation would entail, citing confidentiality laws.
Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzno said Thursday that the office was “notified of the incident” but she could not release further information because the incident involves a juvenile.