The Stafford County School Board plans to review an agreement with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office that provides resource officers to division schools.
The board discussed revisiting the memorandum of understanding at its meeting Tuesday.
Garrisonville representative Pamela Yeung, who co-sponsored the agenda item with Falmouth representative Sarah Chase, said her wish to discuss the agreement predates the recent wave of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police, but that current events have “thrust [the issue] into the light.”
Last week, the Board of Education in Minneapolis voted to terminate its relationship with the city police department.
Yeung, who is the only black member of the Stafford School Board, stressed that she does not want to see Stafford County Public Schools end its relationship with the Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re not here to get rid of [school resource officers], because we need them,” Yeung said. “This is about the safety of the staff and students. What I want is that students have a culture where they can trust [the officers].”
She said students of color in Stafford have expressed discomfort with and even fear of police presence in the schools.
“I know some people cannot understand what that fear is about, and you may say you’re raising your child to fear the police,” Yeung said. “No, I’m raising my children to survive the police. So when children are in the school system, they try to avoid the [school resource officer] and there are [officers] that pick on these kids on purpose. We need to make sure we have the right culture and the right [officers].”
Chase said her main concern with the agreement is that it may not allow the school division to request reassignment of a school resource officer if there are concerns.
Superintendent Scott Kizner said he does not believe the school division has that prerogative.
“It seems to be a unilateral decision by the Sheriff’s Office and it would be better for it to be collaborative,” he said.
He said that would lead to a better match between the school and the officer and let the officer “ask questions about school climate and culture.”
Aquia District board representative Irene Hollerback said she agrees that there have been problems with school resource officers in the past, but said Sheriff David Decatur should be part of any discussions about revising the agreement.
Board members emphasized that the division has a strong and positive working relationship with the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Decatur was present at several of the recent Black Lives Matter marches and has participated in conversations with students about their concerns, Yeung said.
The board agreed to schedule a work session to discuss possible changes to the agreement and to invite Decatur to provide input.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board directed division staff to look into the legality of banning students from wearing clothing depicting the Confederate flag or displaying it anywhere, including on cars parked on school grounds.
The division’s guidelines for appropriate dress prevent the wearing of clothing that “disrupts or detracts from the learning environment,” but does not explicitly prohibit wearing the Confederate flag.
Prince William County Public Schools is also considering banning the flag and the U.S. Marine Corps has already banned it, Hollerback said.
Stafford School Board Chairwoman Holly Hazard asked Lisa Boatwright, executive director of policy and legal services and Title IX coordinator, to examine the language in the policies adopted by the Marine Corps and other organizations and “bring it back as an alternative or to add to [the existing policy concerning student dress and appearance.]”
