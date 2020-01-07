Some Fredericksburg-area school systems are closing early today in anticipation of a winter storm forecast to arrive this afternoon.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to prepare for wintry weather. The Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper County school systems are releasing students early today in an attempt to get them home safely before road conditions turn bad.
On Tuesday morning, VDOT said “meteorologists are forecasting a heavy, wet snow to begin as early as 1 p.m. and lasting into the evening” in Northern Virginia. “Intense bands of snow are possible with periods of limited visibility. Drivers are asked to prepare now for impacts throughout the day.”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather alert for the Fredericksburg area, with forecasts calling for rain that is expected to turn into snow around 2 p.m. and continue into the early evening. The low is expected to be 29 degrees.
VDOT road crews have pre-treated some areas. Trucks will begin staging throughout the region this morning to prepare to plow and treat roads if needed, VDOT said.
