Sharon Miller, office manager at Edward Drew Middle School in Stafford County, wiped her eyes.
She’d just read a card written by eighth-grader Psalms Amoafo, 13, to a service member posted overseas.
“I’m such a sap,” Miller said.
But guidance counselor Karen Butler said she’d also been moved by Psalms’ message to the troops.
“It was hard for me to finish without a tear in my eye,” she said.
In her card, Psalms wrote: “The flag of America still stands strong and beautiful because of your sacrifices and your effort, and it will remain strong and beautiful. God bless you and I salute you. Stay strong!”
Students at 19 Stafford schools participated in Operation Christmas Cards this year, writing holiday messages for delivery to service members who will be spending the season posted overseas, away from their loved ones.
“It’s remarkably rewarding to know that our young people respect the sacrifices of our troops,” Stafford schools Superintendent Scott Kizner said.
The Stafford campaign was organized by B101.5. The radio station’s programs and marketing director, Mandy Smith, collected the cards this week.
Smith said four local businesses—Professional Plumbing Solutions in King George County, Durango Grill on Plank Road in Spotsylvania County, Safford of Fredericksburg and Community Bank of the Chesapeake downtown—are also collecting holiday cards to send to the troops for Operation Christmas through Nov. 25.
School bus drivers in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties also collected cards for the campaign.
The cards will be mailed overseas next week by the nonprofit United Soldiers and Sailors of America, Smith said.
At Drew Middle School, 250 students wrote cards during their daily intervention and enrichment period.
Guidance director Lisa Garcia said teachers loved the idea of dedicating that time to the card-writing campaign.
“And I thought it would give the kids some satisfaction,” she said. “A lot of kids here come from military families.”
Psalms said she thought about her uncle, who is in the military, while writing her letter.
“I know how hard it is for him being away from his family,” she said.
She said she didn’t think too hard about what she was going to write beforehand.
“It all just came out,” she said.
Sixth-grader Hayle Turner, 12, said that for her, Christmas is about spending time with family, so she feels for those who can’t.
“I feel like [the troops] take so much time away from their families,” she said. “I hope reading these cards makes them feel happy about themselves.”
In her card, Hayle wrote: “Thank you so much for choosing to protect us over spending time with your families. I know that that is a very hard decision to make, but we think of you every day for it.”
