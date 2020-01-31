Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner planned to stay in the position longer than a few years when he took the job in 2018.
But Kizner announced at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting that he was resigning, effective in January 2021, without completing his four-year contract. At the meeting and in an interview Wednesday, Kizner did not cite any specific reason for his resignation, saying only that it was his decision to leave and that he felt his tenure had been a success.
“As a superintendent, there are two things that usually happen from my experience,” he explained. “They either make a decision that they’ve accomplished a lot, they feel like the system is moving forward and they want to leave on a positive note. And that’s where I am.
“And then I’ve seen superintendents that had to leave because things were just not going right and if they didn’t make the decision, it would be made for them. I wanted to leave under my terms and feeling really, really good about my career.”
He said the question of when to step away is something all superintendents think about “off and on,” but he began considering it seriously only in “the last week or so.”
On Monday, the day before Kizner announced his resignation, he was a keynote speaker at the Virginia Education Association’s lobby day rally before the General Assembly in Richmond. Kizner said participating in that event was “one of the most personally and professionally rewarding experiences” of his life.
“It was on my drive home from Richmond that I really began thinking seriously about announcing on Tuesday,” he said.
Kizner said the School Board had no input into his decision and that he informed the members late Tuesday afternoon that he would read a letter of resignation that evening.
“When I took the position, I saw myself staying longer—there’s no question,” he said. “I didn’t take the position to think I would stay a little over two years.”
Kizner, who previously was superintendent in Harrisonburg, is Stafford’s eighth school chief since 2002, when Russell Watson left after 10 years. Watson was followed by Jean Murray, who was fired by the School Board in 2006, before her first four-year contract was complete.
David Sawyer became the next superintendent in 2007 and did not return after his first contract expired in 2010.
Following Sawyer was Randy Bridges, who also did not complete his first contract. He stepped down in 2013, citing the desire to return to his family in North Carolina.
W. Bruce Benson was the next superintendent, starting in 2014. He took a job in North Carolina and left Stafford in 2018.
School division administrator André Nougaret served as interim superintendent both before and after Sawyer. William Symons, a superintendent search consultant, was brought in as acting leader between Bridges and Benson.
The cost of the 2018 superintendent search was $30,039.94 and the cost of the 2013 search was $28,500, according to Chris Fulmer, assistant superintendent of finance and administration.
According to the American Association of Superintendents, the mean length of tenure for a superintendent is five to six years. A 2018 report by education research group The Broad Center found that the average stay is six years.
Kizner led the Stafford school division through a contentious, months-long elementary school redistricting process. The selected redistricting plan was approved on a 4–3 vote by the School Board last March.
In May, Kizner and board members Jamie Decatur and Sarah Chase introduced an expanded nondiscrimination policy for the school division, which added gender identity and sexual orientation—as well as pregnancy, marriage status and genetic information—to the existing protected categories.
The policy was approved on a 4–3 vote in September, at a meeting during which members of the public spoke for four hours both for and against the policy.
In his resignation speech Tuesday, Kizner referred to his desire to see all children treated equally and fairly.
“Some children I have gotten to know in a personal and emotional way. They have invited me to see the unfairness and harsh conditions young children should not face, and allowed me to be part of their journey to experience happiness and a brighter future,” he read.
“Although there were many successes, there continue to be those who are still hurting, and I continue to share in their emotional struggles.”
Kizner said he feels “very good” about the nondiscrimination policy and that controversy over it did not play a part in his decision to resign.
“Is [revisiting the policy] a possibility? Any time a policy is approved, another board can change it,” he said. “I haven’t heard [the board] talk about that, so I’m going to remain optimistic that they will respect the value of that policy.”
When the School Board approved the policy last year, Virginia had no legislation protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination in public places, but two bills—HB 1663 and SB 868—that are advancing through the General Assembly would outlaw discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.
Two more bills now under consideration would require the Virginia Department of Education to develop “model policies” for issues affecting transgender students.
The House version, HB 145, which passed out of committee Jan. 27 and was first read in the full House Jan. 29, would require each school board to adopt policies that are “consistent with but may be more comprehensive than” the model policies by the beginning of the 2021–22 school year.
The Senate passed a companion bill, SB 161, on Jan. 21.
In an interview Friday evening, School Board Chairwoman Holly Hazard said Kizner’s resignation came as a surprise to her, though she said she could not speak for all board members.
She has seen reports indicating that shorter tenures are “the trend” among superintendents, both statewide and nationally.
“That doesn’t mean I like the trend,” she said.
Hazard said the board made clear during the search process that resulted in Kizner’s hiring that “a connection and coming and living in the community was desired.”
“Those are questions the board did ask,” she said, referring to the process of hiring Kizner.
“We will adapt and try to find the best person for our community,” she said, adding that discussion of finding Kizner’s replacement has been added to the agenda for the board’s Saturday morning work session.
