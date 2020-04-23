Tinesha Allen is recovering from COVID-19 and hopes her experience can help others fight and overcome the physically incapacitating virus.
For 11 days, the Griffis–Widewater District supervisor endured some of the worst the coronavirus had to offer, remaining in self-isolation and fighting the virus on her own.
Although her physical condition improved late last week, Allen developed additional symptoms that prompted her doctor to order a COVID-19 test that came back positive April 17.
Now on her way to recovering, though still physically weak, Allen looks forward to helping treat others in the future.
“I want to sign up for antibody testing when it becomes reliable … to donate blood to people suffering from the virus who don’t have another means of getting antibodies,” said Allen.
Allen believes she first contracted the virus in late March or early April, after shopping in North Stafford.
She contacted her doctor within 24 hours of developing some coronavirus symptoms. At the time, the doctor didn’t think a test was necessary, as Allen still had not developed difficulty in breathing, a symptom frequently associated with the virus.
Allen was advised to self-quarantine and keep her doctor posted.
“It was really odd, but I think mainly because of the limited number of COVID tests available, you can’t just give everyone a test,” said Allen. “I had a 102.4-degree fever and everything else, what’s the point of having me go outside?”
Allen’s doctor also advised her to call 911 if she experienced shortness of breath, had difficulty breathing, or bluing of the lips, a sign of lack of oxygen in the blood.
“Because my doctor knows I am a nursing student, and I have a great relationship with him, he said, ‘I know you know what to do, I trust you … If you have an issue, call me,’ ” Allen said.
Allen’s initial symptoms began with a sore throat that she first attributed to a sinus infection. Soon after, she developed a fever and then a severe headache, chills and body aches.
“It felt like Paul Bunyan was taking an axe to my head,” said Allen. “I told my family: I think I have COVID-19.”
Allen’s condition worsened. In addition to the fever, she began vomiting. She had diarrhea, severe fatigue and back pain that radiated into her legs.
“Everything was bad,” said Allen. “I was praying for the pain in my legs to go away.”
Allen remained in self-isolation in her bedroom. Her mother, who lives with Allen, her husband and their 9-year-old daughter, started to develop COVID-19 symptoms herself, and took up self-isolation in her own room.
Allen’s husband started preparing homemade treatments, including a Caribbean tea concoction of ginger, garlic, cinnamon, lemon, elderberry and turmeric. He made an aromatic mixture of boiled orange peels, onion and garlic for Allen to breathe deep in an effort to clear her lungs.
Allen watched videos of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s own fight with the virus as motivation, as well as videos of breathing exercises to help expand her lung capacity.
“I started doing deep breathing exercises, at least 10 sets every day,” said Allen. “Even when it hurt, I forced myself to do it.”
Although unable to participate fully in Board of Supervisors meetings, Allen monitored them remotely. She didn’t want to make her condition known publicly, but was occasionally asked to respond during meetings when questions came her way.
“I couldn’t talk for more than 10 seconds without coughing,” said Allen. “I tried to keep up the charade as long as possible.”
As she recovers, Allen said she will be extremely cautious when venturing out to public places where some people are not practicing sound social distancing or taking other precautions.
Allen will also take additional sanitizing measures once she returns home from future shopping trips.
“I’ve always washed my hands, the fruits and vegetables, but now, a box of pasta will even get sanitized,” said Allen.
Allen’s mother has only two more days of isolation remaining, but Allen emerged from her self-quarantine on Monday.
During her time behind closed doors, she lost more than 10 pounds and said one of the toughest fights she endured during her battle with the coronavirus was the isolation from friends and family.
“Not being able to have physical contact with my family for two weeks was tough,” said Allen. “Ordinarily, I always put my daughter to bed and give her a kiss, and for her, this has been really hard. After two weeks, I can finally give her a hug.”
