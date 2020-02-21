Stafford County supervisors this week shot down a request for a rezoning that would have paved the way for hundreds of new apartment units in Falmouth.
The denial marked the second time in one month that supervisors have denied requests from developers to build in the Urban Services Area, where municipal water and sewer services are available.
The rezoning request denied Tuesday also fell in Stafford’s targeted growth area—locations along major transportation corridors that the county deems appropriate for high-density development. Breeden Investment Properties wanted to build a 324-apartment community called The Highlands of the Rappahannock on 25 acres between Musselman Road and Interstate 95.
Breeden had offered the county more than $3 million in fees and proffers to help deal with the impact on roads and schools.
Supervisors Tom Coen and Cindy Shelton, who both voted in favor of the measure, cited “walkability” and other factors as positive attributes of the project.
But Supervisor Crystal Vanuch said the project fell short of the county’s commercial expectations for mixed-use development and approval would set a “dangerous precedent” for similar proposals in the future.
Vanuch said the project “basically disincentives any developer in the future to look at and build out the commercial component of the project and get ultra-high maximum density for the residential component.
“That’s the reason you get the bonus density for the residential component, is so that you build the mixed-use component,” Vanuch said.
She also cited high crime statistics in the area, as well as significant delays in responding to emergencies, saying the closest ladder truck from the proposed development is Stafford Fire and Rescue Company 4, located on Kellogg Mill Road more than 15 minutes away.
“If they’re on call, we have to call in mutual aid from Fredericksburg,” said Vanuch. “I cannot, in good conscience, ever approve a project that would require us to depend on another locality to save our own citizens.”
At Tuesday’s meeting and at public hearings before it, county residents opposing the rezoning proposal voiced concerns about the strain on schools and lengthy bus rides for students, traffic congestion, storm-water management, deforestation, dangers to wildlife habitat, adverse effects on views along the Rappahannock and the proposed building site being within the county’s groundwater aquifer recharge area.
Supervisor Gary Snellings was the third supervisor to vote for approval of the Highlands proposal, which ultimately failed, 4–3.
Just two weeks earlier, supervisors denied Development Consulting Services of Stafford’s request to build 120 homes by rezoning a parcel in the Hartwood District off Holly Corner Road.
Supervisors who voted against that rezoning cited roadway safety concerns, as well as excessive strain on county services. County residents had similar concerns during the public hearing.
During that meeting, supervisors noted a lack of clarity and direction in the county’s own Healthy Growth Initiative.
Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer, who opposed both of February’s rezoning proposals, said the county’s growth initiative “lacks clarity and direction for supervisors to make fair and accurate decisions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.