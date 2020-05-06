After holding 13 budget work sessions over the last 10 weeks, and faced with an anticipated budget shortfall of nearly $6.5 million in the current fiscal year, Stafford County supervisors unanimously approved a $316 million county budget for fiscal 2021 on Tuesday night.
“This is the role of government, to do the hard work for the people, regardless if we’re in a pandemic or not,” said Supervisor Meg Bohmke.
On Tuesday, Supervisors also adopted a real estate tax rate of 97 cents for every $100 of assessed property value by a 7–0 vote, and did not increase personal property taxes for county residents, holding the rate at its current level of $6.46 per $100 of assessed value.
Supervisors also waived—until July 5—interest and late penalties for personal property taxes due June 5. After that date, a 10 percent late fee will apply. Additionally, supervisors also waived late fees for unpaid water and sewer bills until July 5, before late penalties on those services are enacted. Supervisors took this action as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic strain placed on many county residents.
Some of the highlights of the new budget, which begins July 1, include the filling of two administrative fire and rescue positions, as well as three other county staff positions.
Although there are no pay raises budgeted for county employees for next fiscal year, several employees will receive market adjustments as part of a previously conducted two-year classification and compensation study.
Pay adjustments will also be made for the county’s first responders to put firefighters and law enforcement officers more in-line with the base pay of their counterparts in surrounding counties. Those pay adjustments were approved by county supervisors in December.
The school system will receive $129.2 million from the county to help fund an overall operating budget of $323 million. The schools also receive federal and state money.
Due to the tax rate being set at 97 cents, debt capacity for the county will be reduced by $16.2 million, which impacts many projects in the county’s capital improvement program. Although funding for a new county high school remains on schedule, several county road improvement projects were deferred, as were renovations slated for Edward E. Drew Middle School, as well as a down payment for the county’s new courthouse.
County buildings begin to reopen
During Tuesday’s meeting, County Administrator Tom Foley said he anticipates county buildings will begin to reopen for services to Stafford residents on May 15.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Foley said the focus of the limited reopening will be on the safety of county employees and public visitors.
Foley cited several COVID-19 related safety precautions that will be enacted during the reopening, including temperature checks, social distancing and limiting public access to 10 people within county office spaces.
During this initial phase of the reopening, county employees will also work in shifts behind plexiglass shields, wear personal protective gear where appropriate, and will continue to telework when possible to limit exposure to the public.
Foley said employees will return to work on May 11 to prepare for the Friday reopening.
Gateway land acquisition
Supervisors deferred a discussion until June 2 on a land purchase proposal for use in conjunction with the county’s Downtown Stafford project.
Fredericksburg-based Jarrell Properties Inc., which owns 6 acres of land at the corner of Courthouse Road and U.S. 1, has joined the public–private partnership. If the land is purchased by the county, the property will serve as the gateway for visitors to the county’s new town center.
John Holden, director of economic development and tourism, said the land acquisition will cost $300,000. Road work associated with the project will be an additional $135,000, and $1.4 million is the estimate for construction of a parking lot to be used during construction of the county’s new $45 million courthouse, scheduled to open in fiscal year 2030. That building, which is still in the design phase, will be positioned adjacent to the Chichester Building at 1245 Courthouse Road.
Holden said as a result of the agreement between the county and Jarrell Properties, the county will save $500,000 on land acquisition improvements and another $400,000 preparing the temporary parking lot site.
“Those savings reduce the total cost of the parking lot project and we anticipate revenue generated as a result of Jarrell’s project to cover those net costs,” said Holden.
Holden said Jarrell Properties will eventually build a mixed-use development around communal open space. The county anticipates 309 apartments will be built on the property, known as Fountain Park. There will also be office space, which the county plans to occupy as the anchor tenant.
Laptops for public school students
Supervisors had a lengthy discussion on an estimated $2.9 million cost-sharing venture with the county’s public schools to possibly purchase laptop computers for all students.
The computers have several advantages, such as the capability to download textbooks and other materials, but the computers are designed to work their best when connected to a virtual drive through an internet connection. Broadband is not available in many parts of the county.
Supervisors will continue the discussion during their June 2 meeting.
