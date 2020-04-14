Stafford County supervisors are looking for answers to help manage an anticipated surge of early voters in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a new law allowing people to cast ballots up to 45 days before an election without an excuse, as previously required for absentee ballots. Other new laws take away the requirement to show a photo ID at the polls and make Election Day a state holiday.
Northam also implemented automatic voter registration for people accessing services at Department of Motor Vehicles offices and its website and expanded polling hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m..
As a result of Northam’s actions, Stafford Registrar Anna Hash predicts more voters coming to her small office in the county’s government center during the 45-day period. She said a larger, permanent registrar’s office is needed to handle what she expects will be a steady stream of traffic.
She said the last presidential election brought 5,297 ballot-droppers to her office and predicts this year’s number will be closer to 8,000.
Some county supervisors are pushing for a satellite office to handle those voters.
“We need to move. We need more space to have everything together,” said Hash. “Our current office space cannot accommodate us for future growth, our warehouse can’t accommodate us, and there’s no parking at the government center.”
County officials said they conducted an “exhaustive search” of available commercial space for Hash and her operation, and three facilities made the final cut for supervisors to consider.
One is the former Anne E. Moncure Elementary School at 120 Juggins Road in North Stafford. A second is at the Stafford Regional Airport. Both of those sites would be available for county use at no cost for the 45 days ahead of Election Day, with the exception of equipment and staffing costs incurred by the registrar.
A third site, brought to the table by Hash, comes with a cost to taxpayers. The 9,000-square-foot space, located within a new structure at 25 Centreport Parkway, is owned by former county Supervisor Paul Milde.
An estimated $275,000 worth of interior work would be required for the unfinished structure to house the registrar’s office. There would also be a monthly rental fee of $5,625 the first year, increasing to $7,162.50 by year five, totaling $664,800 over that period.
County officials said their search for available space in the county was made using a commercial real estate database.
“Many [sites] were unavailable, they cost too much, or wouldn’t consider a short-term lease, so that’s how we narrowed it down,” said John Holden, Stafford County’s director of economic development and tourism.
During the April 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, county staff recommended against approval of the Centreport Parkway property, citing the economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus. Supervisors kept it on the table for further discussion at their April 21 meeting, but several think the costs make it unworkable.
“I cannot support spending $250,000 to $300,000 of taxpayer money when people are unemployed, businesses are closed and restaurants are down to ‘order and go’,” said Supervisor Meg Bohmke. “This is a common-sense decision.”
Supervisor Tom Coen said, “I can’t see locking the county into a five-year lease and construction costs. It’s not sensible when people are losing their jobs.”
Although Hash understands money is a critical factor in the decision-making process, she does favor a future permanent move into Milde’s facility, saying the facility fits the needs of her department and Stafford’s voters.
“It’s in the center of the county, so it accommodates everyone, and we can [build it out] into anything we like,” Hash said. “The fact remains, we need a bigger space.”
Hash said the Moncure facility is inadequate. She said the space offered at the airport would only temporarily fill the need for a satellite voting facility.
Coen said at one time the registrar’s office was slated to move into the Downtown Stafford project across Courthouse Road, but completion is still years away and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could push the timeline longer.
Coen said he is in favor of finding a permanent location to house the registrar and her staff in the future, but to meet the needs of voters in the interim, he supports a satellite voting location.
“She needs a permanent solution,” said Coen. “The airport meets this year’s needs and gives us an opportunity to take a long-term look.”
Supervisor Cindy Shelton supports Hash’s desire to move into the building owned by Milde, who Shelton succeeded as Aquia District supervisor.
“[The registrar] gave the county the requirements and the county procurement department came up with three commercial properties besides the airport and Moncure, and [Milde’s] was the one that came in as the best price,” said Shelton.
Shelton said one scenario supervisors will consider will be cash payments now. The other scenario falls under the county’s Capital Improvement Program.
“We do as we’ve done for all the other items before the coronavirus started and we bundle it together as a capital improvement,” said Shelton. “Typically, this is something that we would do for capital improvement, and we wouldn’t see any cost outlay from Stafford County for a year.”
In an April 6 email to Holden, Shelton, and Deputy County Administrator Mike Smith, Milde proposed deferring the first year’s rent, taking the rental expense completely out of this fiscal year, which ends June 30. In the same email, Milde told county officials the deferred amount would be evenly spread out over the remaining 48 payments and be added to the payment schedule with no interest fee.
“I understand your [Capital Improvement Program] borrowing caps as they relate to taxable property, so if it helps you to have me pay for some of the build-out, I can contribute up to $100,000 to that and amortize that amount over the remaining life of the lease at market interest rate you would expect to get when you sell bonds in this favorable borrowing climate,” Milde wrote. “That will keep the borrow from affecting your other CIP projects.”
Supervisor Gary Snellings said he cannot support the move to Milde’s facility in today’ economic climate, but believes November’s election will bring one of the largest turnouts in history. He said the county needs a larger, permanent, ADA-compliant registrar’s office with plenty of additional parking to accommodate voters.
“She’s got to have a bigger space,” Snellings said of the registrar. “Where that place is, I don’t know, but we have got to figure this out. We’ve got to have a place that’s accessible to everyone. We can be hauled into a federal court real quick for hampering people from voting.”
Supervisors will consider a permanent location for the registrar’s office during the development of the county’s Capital Improvement Program, which is scheduled to begin in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.