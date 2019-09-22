The year before she turned 15 was a frustrating one for Ruth Allen Harris. It was 1938, and all she wanted was to start high school.
There was just one problem: She was black, and though there were two white high schools, there was no secondary education for black students in Stafford County. But that was about to change. In 1939, Harris became one of the first students to attend the Stafford Technical School, and, in 1943, one of the first four students to graduate from it.
Harris, now 95, recounted her story at a special event held Saturday afternoon at the former school, now known as the Rowser Building, recognizing the 80th anniversary of its opening.
“It was quite exciting to attend, back then,” Harris said, sharing her memories of going to her school prom—one of the first students of color to have the chance to do so in Stafford—and taking a class trip to the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., to see Duke Ellington perform.
At 95, Harris still lives on her own in Washington, D.C. She put her education to use by moving to the capital in 1944 and worked in several government positions before retiring from the Department of Commerce as a statistical assistant in 1979.
Through many expansions, several names and a variety of purposes, the Rowser Building has hosted graduating seniors and young elementary students; Board of Supervisors and School Board meetings; and now holds Parks and Recreation offices and serves as a senior center, among other uses. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.
“This old school by the side of the road produced educators, veterans, historians, successful men and women in all walks of life,” said Frank White, a former student who gave a history of the building at Saturday’s event.
The school was community-funded at the start. Parents had asked the county for funds to open a black high school, but were told the county didn’t have the money, according to White.
So they formed a “county league,” raised funds and purchased land. The construction of the school itself was funded by the Works Progress Administration, part of the New Deal program to recover from the Great Depression.
Many of the seniors who regularly attend events there can remember taking classes with Ella Rowser, a longtime educator for whom the building was renamed after her sudden death due to illness, or playing basketball in its gym. About 10 alumni formed a panel to share their memories and answer questions Saturday, including a mother and daughter who both attended—Dorothy Jackson and Karen Kitchens.
Kitchens, now the director of counseling at Shirley C. Heim Middle School, remembers having Rowser as a teacher. She attended first and second grade in the building before integration, then transferred to Stafford Elementary School. Now, she works with young people who have trouble relating to segregation, she said.
“They can’t even begin sometimes to understand what it was like,” Kitchens said. “It’s words on a page. It doesn’t come alive like it does for everyone here, because they lived through it.”
Saturday’s master of ceremonies, Gordon “Sherman” White—younger brother to Frank White—was one of five students who attempted to integrate Stafford High School in 1960. He and the others were turned away on Sept. 1, he said, with the claim that their applications for admission, which had to be submitted 60 days before the start of school, had been turned in three days late.
Sherman White can’t remember for certain if that’s true, he said, but he does know that then-superintendent T. Benton Gayle still had their applications—which were supposed to be sent to Richmond—in hand at the start of school.
According to a 1960 newspaper article about the event, clipped and kept by Frank White and displayed at Saturday’s event, Gayle said he had held the applications in his office since July, thinking they were not valid. After the students showed up, the article said, Gayle said he would sign the applications and send them to Richmond with a recommendation against the transfer.
Two sisters successfully entered Stafford Elementary School the following year, beginning the county’s desegregation.
“If you don’t acknowledge history, it’s lost,” Frank White said.
Harris said she believes she is the last living graduate of Stafford Technical School’s first class.
“It was the first high school in Stafford County for children of color. It opened exactly 80 years ago, and I’m still here to witness it,” Harris said. “God is good.”
