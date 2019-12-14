Stafford County supervisors will discuss a resolution to support the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms during their Dec. 17 evening session at the county’s Government Center.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Citizens interested in speaking on the issue will be granted three minutes each during the public presentation portion of the meeting. Citizens should complete a speaker card prior to entering the meeting.
A limited number of overflow seats will be available outside the board chambers. Room capacity will be closely monitored by county fire marshals.
During the same meeting, another public hearing will be held on a proposed ordinance to establish Strong Tower Church at 234 Ferry Rd., as the new polling place for the Ferry Farm precinct of the George Washington District.
“The move is primarily due to the school’s [upcoming] renovation,” said county Registrar Anna Rainey.
Renovation of the school is expected to begin in January, which would put voters at the new polling station for the March 3 Super Tuesday presidential election primary.
The proposed ordinance would also establish Stafford’s Registrar Office as the central absentee voting location.
