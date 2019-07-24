Do you know something about Stafford County that everyone else should know?
That’s one question county officials will ask area residents over the next several weeks during a series of community forums scheduled to bring out some of the county’s best-kept secrets.
The purpose of the forums is to discover unique or unusual Stafford historical occurrences, landmarks, photographs, memorabilia and personal stories for possible inclusion in a county museum and cultural center. That facility is planned to be part of a pedestrian–friendly “Downtown Stafford” urban center near the county courthouse.
“We need to start asking people what Stafford means to them, what they appreciate about Stafford—what’s positive,” said John Holden, Stafford’s director of economic development and tourism.
Holden said he hopes the upcoming community listening forums will draw “unique and fun things that define the culture of Stafford.”
Holden also said the forums are a critical part of “placemaking,” which is a planning approach that uses community assets and ideas in the overall design and management of public spaces.
Input from the forums will not only help plan for the cultural center and museum, but it may also help bring visitors to the area in the future.
“It will also help complement our tourism planning efforts,” Holden said.
Jane Conner, vice president of Stafford County’s Museum and Cultural Center Foundation, hopes the forums will also bring to light those residents who hold a piece of Stafford’s history within their homes, finally giving them an opportunity to share that piece of history through a local museum.
“The majority of Stafford County residents have a Fredericksburg mailing address, so most people think all the history is in Fredericksburg. Our history goes back before Pocahontas,” said Conner.
The forums will be held July 31 at Howell Library at 806 Lyons Blvd., Aug. 8 at Porter Library at 2001 Parkway Blvd., Sept. 4 at Oak Grove Baptist Church at 414 Decatur Rd., and Sept. 12 at the White Oak Rescue Squad at 535 White Oak Road. All forums begin at 7 p.m.
Holden said the county will seek a contractor to develop Downtown Stafford later this fall and said the actual groundbreaking “is still about two years out.”