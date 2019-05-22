Effective July 1, Stafford County residents will see a 1.5 percent increase on their monthly water and sewer bill.
Jason Towery, Stafford County’s utilities director, says the increase is necessary “to keep up with daily operational costs and the costs of materials” to maintain the system.
Towery said maintenance projects in the county—including the replacement of pumps and water and sewer lines throughout the system—is an ongoing process.
The new fees include all residential, non-residential, and multi–family residences in the county.
As a result of the increase, a family of four will pay about $1.33 a month more for water and sewer services in the county. At the current rate, a family of four who uses 6,000 gallons of water per month pays $88.98 per month. After July 1, that same level of usage will be $90.31.
County residents will be notified of the rate increase in their June billing statements.