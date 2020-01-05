Marijo Galbraith didn’t think there were many feral cats in the Fredericksburg area—until she started looking.
Out walking her two dogs in her Stafford County neighborhood, she’d notice feral cats in piles of leaves and in gutters. Earlier this winter, she discovered two cats in the engine bay of her car, where they’d crawled for warmth.
Galbraith’s best friend in Florida made rain shelters for feral cat colonies and suggested Galbraith do the same in Virginia.
“At first I thought, I don’t really have time, and there are no feral cats here,” she said. “Then I thought about it and realized, I do have time.”
Galbraith, 23, recently left a job at Fredericksburg Animal Hospital and is waiting for a job with FEMA to start soon.
She views making winter shelters for feral cats as “a stepping stone” to her eventual career in emergency management for humans.
Galbraith makes the shelters out of large rigid or flexible Styrofoam coolers. Each is weighed down with a brick and lined with more Styrofoam and straw for insulation.
Each shelter can house four cats, she said. She’s made about 15 so far.
“People have asked, ‘What if a possum or something moves in?’” Galbraith said. “I don’t really care, at least something is in there and warm.”
She posted on several Facebook groups asking for donations of unused coolers and assistance locating feral cat colonies.
So far, she has placed shelters in colonies near Stafford courthouse, Stafford Hospital and the Fredericksburg Fire Department. They are under the Chatham Bridge, in Chancellor Battlefield and in Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg—where she says people often drop off cats they no longer want.
The colonies range in size from a dozen to up to 100 cats, Galbraith said.
She said the cats who live near Stafford courthouse are approachable, and she plans to try trapping them so they can be spayed or neutered.
She wishes she could do the same for all the cat colonies.
“I wish I could do more,” she said.
Galbraith said people have asked her why she doesn’t focus her attention on helping the human homeless population.
“I know this is just a sliver of the need,” she said. “But I can’t create a shelter for a human. And I’m not a millionaire. This is something I can do.”
To contribute to Galbraith’s cat shelter project, visit her GoFundMe page.
