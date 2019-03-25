Parents of students at Holy Cross Academy received a letter last week informing them that the Oblate Sisters will be removed from leadership at the Catholic elementary school in Stafford County at the end of this school year.
The decision was made by the Rev. John Mosimann, pastor since 2016 of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish, which provides spiritual oversight of the school.
“I wish the Oblate Sisters well in their future endeavors and assure them of my prayers for the continued growth of their Order,” Mosimann wrote in a March 15 letter to the families of students, adding that the school’s assistant principal, Jerry Sarchet, will direct a transition team to determine the school’s new leadership.
Holy Cross has more than 500 students in preschool through eighth grade. In 2012, it became the first school in the Fredericksburg area to be named a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
The Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales have been at Holy Cross for 21 years. Sister Susan Louise Eder is the school principal and two other sisters from the order teach at the school.
“The Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales have a long history in the Diocese of Arlington, and they are very well-respected educators. The decision to move in a different direction as it relates to leadership at Holy Cross Academy (HCA) is that of the pastor of the parish, and the Diocese respects that decision,” Billy Atwell, chief communications officer for the diocese, wrote in an emailed statement.
“The Diocese has invited the Sisters and their Provincial to consider other opportunities to serve in Catholic schools at other parishes in the Diocese. Along with the parents and the students, the Diocese expresses deep gratitude for all the good work the Oblate Sisters have done over their years at Holy Cross Academy,” the statement added.
Some parents are upset at the change. A group called Save the Sisters of HCA has launched a petition requesting that the diocese reconsider the decision to remove the sisters.
As of Monday, the petition had more than 1,000 signatures.
“Save the Sisters firmly believes that to remove such tremendous leadership from their positions they developed and have faithfully upheld is a grave offense committed against such an innocent group of selfless human beings that channel the joy and love of Christ,” an email sent by the Save our Sisters group to The Free Lance–Star reads.
“Both the validity behind the decision and the choice to not effectively communicate the new vision with the community is weak and dangerously ambitious, displaying early toxic leadership behaviors that have historically resulted in depleted communities. To say that this is a decision both our organization and members of the community take seriously and take to heart is an understatement,” the email continues.
According to notes taken by a parent who attended a March 19 meeting about the change at Holy Cross, Mosimann said the reason for the decision is a personnel matter that he cannot discuss further and that it was made “during a long, deliberate process primarily with a subset of Parish Council members and Sr. Susan Louise.”
According to the notes, Mosimann would like to have another religious order take over leadership of the school.
At the meeting, parents asked for a specific reason and Mosimann said he wasn’t able to provide one, but stated that, “the children are safe” and “nothing scandalous” happened, according to the notes.
Several parents at the meeting said they would pull their students from the school if the sisters leave.
Ben Keddie, a member of the St. Mary Parish Council, wrote a letter to Mosimann expressing concern about the change.
“As a member of the Parish Council (who admittedly has missed a few of the recent meetings) I am disheartened and further discouraged that a decision of this magnitude was not brought forth before the Council before it was both made and announced,” Keddie wrote.
“In my very humble opinion, it is incumbent on you to provide the reasoning and logic for the decision as well as a very concrete plan for the next school year—most especially if we will still have a religious order running our school,” he continued.
Other parents of current and former Holy Cross students said the change is needed because the sisters have, for many years, not responded properly to reports of problems with students and faculty members.
“As a parent of four children who attended Holy Cross, this is, without a doubt, a great and sorely-needed change,” one parent wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star.