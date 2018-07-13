Stafford County leaders doubled down this week on their new restrictions to certain higher-density subdivisions, despite a lawsuit over the issue.
The Board of Supervisors voted 4–3 Tuesday to reaffirm its support for a map that drastically reduces the amount of land countywide on which cluster subdivisions can be built. The map, first approved March 20, will be incorporated into Stafford’s Comprehensive Plan for guidance on land use. Supervisors Jack Cavalier, Tom Coen and Cindy Shelton cast the dissenting votes.
Board members also voted 5–2—with Cavalier and Shelton dissenting—in favor of additional restrictions to the county's cluster ordinance, which decreases the minimum housing lot from 3 acres to 1.5 acres on agriculturally zoned land if developers preserve at least 50 percent of the property. The new restrictions say retention ponds and a large portion of utility easements cannot be used to meet that open-space requirement, closing what detractors viewed as a loophole.
The Planning Commission also voted to recommend approval of the changes in May.
In theory, cluster subdivisions would end up with the same number of homes as neighborhoods with 3-acre lots, but critics say it does not work out that way because the open space includes land unsuitable for houses.
Developer Robert Gollahon sued the county about a month after the Board of Supervisors voted for the map that effectively disqualified numerous applications for cluster subdivisions—including three by the plaintiff with a total of about 100 homes in Hartwood. He claimed that the map violated a state law requiring 40 percent of a locality’s undeveloped property to be eligible for cluster subdivisions.
Stafford Principal Planner Michael Zuraf told supervisors Tuesday that the map reserves 41.5 percent of the county's vacant land for potential cluster subdivisions and therefore follows state code. Coen, who voted for the map in March, voiced concern that it did not provide enough wiggle room to continue meeting state law over the long term.
Previously, cluster subdivisions could be built on most of the county’s undeveloped property.
Attorney Clark Leming, who represents the developer who is suing the county, also wrote letters to Stafford Attorney Rysheda McClendon opposing the additional limitations on cluster subdivisions passed Tuesday. Retention ponds and the first 50 feet in width of utility easements can no longer be used to meet open-space requirements of cluster subdivisions under the new restrictions.
Leming wrote that, under state law, the county must formally notify affected property owners before approving the revisions because they could potentially reduce a cluster subdivision's density. And he claims the ordinance violates a state law requiring the same formula to calculate the density of cluster and traditional subdivisions.
Cavalier and Shelton echoed those concerns at Tuesday’s meeting.
The legal battle shows no signs of ending.
In May, Judge Victoria Willis wrote an opinion in support of Gollahon’s request for an injunction to temporarily bar the county from enforcing its new limits on where cluster subdivisions could be built. She wrote that it is unclear whether Stafford adhered to state requirements.
But Willis never signed an order to enforce the injunction and last week recused herself from the case because of a dispute over a new county courthouse.
The recusal stems from comments made by Supervisor Wendy Maurer at a Board of Supervisors meeting last month. Maurer claimed that she received a call from a judge who threatened to sue the county if it did not move forward with a new courthouse. She did not name the judge, but said the threat concerned her because Stafford has pending court cases.
Willis—who has lobbied for a new courthouse—maintained her impartiality, but stepped aside at the request of Stafford's attorneys. The chief justice of the Virginia Supreme Court will have to appoint a judge to preside over the case.