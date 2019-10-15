Stan Scott

Name: R. Stanton “Stan” Scott

Birthplace: Little Rock, Ark.

Date of birth: Jan. 3, 1958

Family: Wife, Maggie; stepdaughter Patricia (grandson Killian), stepson Waldy (grandsons Santiago and Chris), and stepson David (grandson Juan Diego and grandaughters Inez and Mila).

Background: Independent defense consultant. B.S. in political science, economics and business; M.S. in political science and public policy. Retired in 2002 after 20 years in the U.S. Army (Armor Branch). Served as military projects manager and executive director of the Virginia National Defense Industrial Authority from 2007–12. Past president and current board member of the Liberty Trace Homeowner’s Association.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.

Top three campaign issues: I support universal health care, more education funding, a shift to renewable energy from fossil fuels and stricter gun regulations. But none of this will happen without campaign finance reform. We need to limit campaign contributions to political candidates from corporations, lobbyists and interest groups.

Campaign website:

stanforvirginia.org.

