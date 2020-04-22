Longtime newspaperman and musician Vincent Vala was found dead Tuesday in his home in the town of Culpeper after he fell ill with pneumonia.
He was 57.
Known to his many friends and the community at large as “Vince,” Vala had lived in Culpeper since childhood and worked in various capacities at the Culpeper Star-Exponent and Culpeper News since the 1980s.
He studied photography at Virginia Tech and graduated with its Class of 1983. Vala was a 1980 graduate of Culpeper County High School.
A Culpeper fixture with a camera strap around his neck and a big camera bag slung over his shoulder, Vala wrote about and photographed local sports, school plays, new year’s babies, snowstorms, car wrecks and house fires, as well as Virginia governors, U.S. presidents, senators and representatives.
Any time there was anything important going on in Culpeper, Vala was there with his sharp eye and dry wit.
A talented rock singer and guitarist, he performed solo and fronted bands at various local venues and special events.
In between, Vala mentored local young people for several years as an employee at Culpeper County Childcare.
Vince was preceded in death by a beloved brother, Sam Vala, who died in 2007.
Found and Sons is handling preliminary funeral arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.