Five school districts in the Fredericksburg region are among 53 localities in Virginia that received state grants to help cover the cost of having officers on school grounds.
The 87 grants totaled more than $3.47 million and were awarded recently to 53 localities throughout Virginia. Some are renewals of previous grants issued by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and the Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety, and some are for new positions.
The grants will increase the number of school resource officers or school security officers in Virginia by 10 percent, said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni.
Spotsylvania County was one of the districts to get multiple grants. It received three, each for $44,611. Westmoreland County got two, for $28,735 and $24,993; Fauquier County got two for $27,202 each; King George County got one, for $38,564; and Essex County, one for $23,874.
The amounts differ based upon the officer’s salary and fringe benefits in each locality and the local composite index, or a jurisdiction’s ability to pay. Localities have to match the grants with cash or in-kind contributions, according to the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Gov. Ralph Northam said the officers hired as a result of the grants “not only make our schools safer, but also enhance our communities by building strong positive relationships with students, faculty and parents.”
Earlier this year, Northam approved a General Assembly amendment to add another $3 million to increase the number schools in Virginia with SROs, certified law-enforcement officers who also do outreach and counseling, and SSOs, who are hired by a school board to maintain discipline and prevent crime.
The 87 grants recently approved will fund 77 SROs and 10 SSOs, paying for officers at 45 elementary schools, 17 middle schools and 31 high schools throughout the state, according to the governor’s office.
Locally, Caroline, King George and Spotsylvania have assigned officers to every elementary school or are making plans to do that during the coming school year. Stafford County has implemented a pilot program that puts retired law enforcement officers in some facilities.
The need for more officers on school properties has come in the wake of increased numbers of school shootings. There were 35 people killed during 24 school shootings in 2018—and 27 of them died in mass shootings in Parkland, Fla., and Santa Fe, Texas.
There have been 14 school shootings in 2019, and two students have been killed.