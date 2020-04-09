Weather Alert

...ENHANCED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ON FRIDAY... LOW AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS, WINDY CONDITIONS, AND DRY FINE FUELS WILL CREATE AN ELEVATED RISK FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES ACROSS THE AREA FRIDAY. WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUSTAINED 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS POTENTIALLY OVER 40 MPH, WITH HUMIDITY POTENTIALLY FALLING BELOW 30 PERCENT. THIS COMBINED WITH DRY FINE FUELS WILL CREATE CONDITIONS RIPE FOR RAPID WILDFIRE SPREAD. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE...INCLUDING MACHINERY... CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY. VIRGINIA RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED THAT OPEN BURNING IS PROHIBITED BEFORE 4 PM EACH DAY THROUGH APRIL 30TH.