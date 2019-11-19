CRAIG SEAVER, who in October retired as the director of Virginia’s state parks, is only the second person to attain that office by coming up through the ranks.
The tall, affable official led the park system through a period of growth that took annual visitation over the
10 million mark.
He wasn’t thinking about that sort of thing growing up in central Ohio.
As a young man, he worked on a grain farm after school. In the summers, he camped with his parents—both school teachers—at state and national parks for vacations. In 1978, he signed up for a program that would guide him to a future “that’s been a satisfying life of service in khaki and green,” he said.
Seaver was 16 when he joined the Youth Conservation Corps, and he loved every moment of the month he spent building trails, doing maintenance and living far off the grid in a state park in Ohio.
“It would end up steering toward what’s been a 34-year career in
Virginia’s state parks,” Seaver said.
I caught up with him recently at Westmoreland State Park, where he was speaking and being honored at a Virginia Association of Parks meeting.
It had already been a special fall for Seaver, who in September was named Director of the Year by the National Association of State Park Directors.
Lewis Ledford, executive director of the NASPD, cited specific programs Seaver launched during his tenure, such as “Parks Rx,” for which doctors can write patients prescriptions to spend time in a park, and “Round Up for Parks,” where people donate money by rounding up their bills for items and services in parks.
He also mentioned the work Seaver put in with the Garden Club of Virginia, which will soon send a half million dollars in grants to Virginia State Parks.
Ledford also cited the “Ranger First” program that was started during Seaver’s tenure, saying it “instills in park staff an ethos of servant leadership, dedication, teamwork and passion for conservation efforts.”
In other words, he walked the walk. His next step is retirement, to his home in southwest Virginia near Natural Tunnel State Park, which he managed for 22 years.
“My first job was as a park ranger at Smith Mountain Lake, where one of the memorable things I did was work with a local garden club there to decorate the landscape near a contact station,” he said. “That, and building an amphitheater out of an old barn where we did lots of educational programs.”
He got promoted to chief ranger in his next stop, at Mason Neck State Park in Fairfax County, where he worked closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to run a refuge protecting bald eagles on adjoining land.
“The educational programs were unique, because the only outdoors known to these youngsters we’d take canoeing on Kane’s Creek was a 10-by-10 lot behind their townhouses,” he said.
His next hop was to Douthat State Park in Bath County, where, as the assistant manager, he got the full-fledged state park experience. He said he learned about cabins, concessionaires, campgrounds and “a lot of 1936 terra cotta piping that was always failing.”
He became park manager at what was then Caledon State Park, where he remembers doing eagle tours in a 1965 Ford bus that required he stop every few miles to pour water in the radiator. He said that’s where he discovered “the biggest tulip poplar trees I’d ever seen.”
He had a brief stop at Stanton River State Park on Kerr Lake, where he experienced a blizzard, before going to the Natural Tunnel job where he’s spent more than two decades.
“My wife, Karen, and I raised our boys there, and it’s there where the things I’d learned at so many other parks came into play: fixing pipes, doing carpentry, creating and running programs,” he said. “We had some great partnerships there with the Daniel Boone [Wilderness] Trail association, and I still have a great deal of pride about what a great team of skilled rangers did with their talents.”
Seaver shifted into state management after that, first becoming operations manager for the state system and, in 2014, becoming interim manager and then permanent park chief. A search is underway to find his successor.
“It’s been rewarding at times and challenging at times,” said Seaver.
He mentioned the Garden Club of Virginia centennial project as a highlight, calling it a tremendous effort which has made possible everything from creating pollinator gardens to repairing structures in parks, as well as creating educational visitor center exhibits at Natural Bridge State Park.
Seaver said he was proud to oversee the opening of two new state parks—Natural Bridge State Park and Widewater State Park—and begin development of four new parks: Sweet Run, Machicomoco, Clinch River and Seven Bends.
Seaver said there’s a greater need now than ever for people to have spots where they can rely on the quiet and beauty of nature to truly refresh their souls.
“The wilderness we help make accessible in our parks is a necessity to life,” he said, “and not everyone gets that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.