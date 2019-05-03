The Virginia Supreme Court, stating it was not filed in a timely fashion, has dismissed an appeal from a landowner in his multi-year battle with the town of Culpeper over the 2013 condemnation of 5.4 acres.
In July of 2017, a Circuit Court jury awarded Richard Dwyer $762,240 in “in just compensation” for the property the town took through eminent domain to build the four-lane Col. Jameson Boulevard in an area he had envisioned for a 344-unit apartment complex.
A Culpeper native and landlord, Dwyer had asked the jury to award him $4.5 million for the land, what he estimated as its development potential as part of a larger 25-acre tract. The town has spent an estimated $1.2 million in legal fees defending itself in the civil case.
In February 2018, Dwyer filed an appeal of the jury’s just compensation amount with the Virginia Supreme Court, which heard arguments on it. On March 28, the court dismissed the case, agreeing with the town that the appeal was filed after the 30-day deadline to do so.