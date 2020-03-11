After a 12-year absence, the Rappahannock Hunt’s point-to-point races made an impressive return to the Northern Piedmont area Saturday afternoon.
Held on a farm of more than 800 acres off Durant’s curve on Sperryville Pike, the rolling hills of the western Culpeper Country countryside and the view of the Blue Ridge Mountains provided a scenic backdrop for a series of races intended for thoroughbred hunting horses.
The farm, known as “The Hill,” belongs to Culpeper resident Larry Levy. It was Levy who approached the Rappahannock Hunt to see if the point-to-point races, which had been discontinued 12 years ago, could be revived.
“This used to be done in Rappahannock County at Thornton Hill Farm for 35-plus years, and then it was held at Blue Rock Inn for five or six years,” said event co-chairman Oliver Brown.
“It seemed that it was losing interest. We has several years of bad weather, and the crowds declined,” Brown said. “Larry’s interest and enthusiasm is what prompted this rebirth. He came to us and asked about getting it going again.”
Levy, who previously had been involved with the Rappahannock point-to-point races, said The Hill is a working cattle farm on which he also hunts and trains hunting horses.
When asked about his efforts to bring back the event after 12 years, Levy said simply, “It seemed like something we ought to do.”
Event co-chair Barton Hitchcock said area point-to-point officials worked closely with Levy to help him set up the course and its jumps for Saturday’s races.
“It’s been amazing, all the work Larry’s done getting this field ready for today,” Hitchcock said.
Saturday’s event included both “timber” races—events in which the horses jump “over timber”—and flat races, which did not include the wooden jumps, Hitchcock said.
While the course is 1.2 miles in length, the race participants made numerous treks around the course during each race.
Hitchcock said riders from throughout the central Atlantic states signed up to participate in Saturday’s event.
“We have people here form Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania,” she said.
“This is fairly early in the racing season,” Hitchcock said. “The horsemen have been great about coming out to participate.”
According to Wikipedia, point-to-point racing, also known as steeplechasing, dates back to 1752 in Ireland when a couple of landowners decided to race their hunting horses against each other over open terrain, including jumps over fences and ditches.
The site said the racers stayed on course by keeping a local church steeple in sight throughout the race, hence the term “steeplechase.”
Hitchcock said the community response to the return of the point-to-point races has been very enthusiastic.
As the afternoon wore on, the parking areas become more and more crowded as visitors made their way to the field-side viewing areas on adjacent hills and along the field’s fences.
“I came out because of cabin fever—and to watch the horses,” said Bob McDugald of Culpeper County. “I went to quite a few of these when they were doing it in Rappahannock County.”
Hitchcock said it has been exciting to hear the buzz about the race’s return grow in and around Culpeper during the past few months.
Many of those who reserved parking in advance for Saturday’s races put out tables of food for themselves and their guests to enjoy, in the time-honored tradition known as tailgating.
Hitchcock set out her own table, replete with cheeses, fruits and vegetables, and a bottle of hand-crafted bourbon whiskey called “Very Old Barton,” bottled by the Barton Distilling Company in Frankfort, Kentucky.
“Our reserve parking sold out, and all we have left today is general admission,” she said. “It helps when you have a nice, sunny day like today, although we do have a little wind.”
