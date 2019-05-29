Fauquier County’s Evan Hunter thought the word had one “m,” but it turns out to have two.
The word “stemma”—meaning either “a simple eye present in some insects,” “a scroll containing a genealogical list” or the connecting lines of a family tree—stumped Evan on Wednesday afternoon at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The winner of the Fredericksburg Regional Bee, an eighth-grader at Marshall Middle School, was disappointed to be eliminated from the competition, but said, “It’s been a good year.”
This won’t be the end of his spelling career, either. Though he won’t be eligible to compete in the national bee next year—it’s for elementary and middle-schoolers only—he said he wants to be a coach to future spellers.
Forty-seven spellers will advance to the finals round Thursday at National Harbor, Md.