Rappahannock Electric Co-op crews were working Tuesday night to restore power to customers after strong storms moved through Caroline, Spotsylvania and Louisa counties, as well as other parts of its service area, according to an REC Facebook post.
As of 10 p.m., the utility reported 900 customers remained without power.
Cedon Road in Caroline County was among local roads closed after a storm hit Tuesday about 6 p.m. High winds and rains toppled trees and power lines, damaging homes in that area.
Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office also reported downed poles and power lines Tuesday night, which had closed State Route 3 from Zacata Road to Alma Lane.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.