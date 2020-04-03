Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA... THE COMBINATION OF NORTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS BETWEEN 20 AND 25 PERCENT WILL ENHANCE THE THREAT FOR THE IGNITION AND SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE INCLUDING MACHINERY, CIGARETTES, AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.