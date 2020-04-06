The Fredericksburg’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism is repurposing a promotion to bring a bright spot of color to families staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Called “Paint the Town,” it offers downloadable postcards featuring a variety of black-and-white Fredericksburg scenes that people can color and customize.
The department created the postcards with the idea of handing them out during the Healthy Lifestyle Expo held in conjunction with the annual Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon next month.
“We always try to find something fun for the participants to do at our tourism booth,” said Danelle Rose, the city’s Visitor Center Manager and Tourism Services Manager. “We had created the postcards for people to color at the table, and then they could leave notes for the troops overseas and we were going to mail those out.”
Then the Marine Corps Marathon Organization announced last week that it decided to call off the Historic Half and its related events scheduled for May 15–17 in Fredericksburg.
“We had these postcards, and I thought this is a perfect opportunity for something the kids and adults to do at home,” said Rose. “We are hoping that some people will send the postcards out to other people or to us at the Visitor Center so we can display them in our window.”
People can either go online to print them or request a hard copy by mail at visitfred.com/paint-the-town-postcards. They can be shared on social media with the hashtags #fxbgcolor #lovefxbg #fxbgstrong, or mailed to the Visitor Center at 706 Caroline St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.