A Caroline High School student was injured when she was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to a statement from Caroline County Public Schools.
The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved a student pedestrian and "a CCPS transport car," a school division official said.
According to the statement, the student was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The Caroline Sheriff's Office reviewed the scene and decided not to charge the driver of the car, the statement said.
