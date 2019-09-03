A Caroline High School student was injured when she was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to a statement from Caroline County Public Schools.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved a student pedestrian and "a CCPS transport car," a school division official said. 

According to the statement, the student was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The Caroline Sheriff's Office reviewed the scene and decided not to charge the driver of the car, the statement said. 

Adele Uphaus-Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

