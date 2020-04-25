Skylar Connelley, the daughter of Carroll and Lori Connelley, is a senior at Brooke Point High School. Skylar is president of HOSA, NHS ambassador and member of FBLA. She is a member of the varsity swim team and vice president of the senior class. Skylar received first place in Health Care Administration at FBLA regionals. She volunteers with the Aquia Harbor Lions Club at its Christmas party for special needs adults. Skylar plans to attend North Carolina State University to study nutrition science.
Jordan Tucker, the son of Rolanda Tucker and Kyle Tucker, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Jordan holds the rank of cadet sergeant in the Army JROTC, where he has built confidence and leadership skills. He has earned the good conduct, perfect attendance, personal appearance, LET service and service learning ribbons. Jordan serves the community through Strong Tower Ministries, which he attends on Sundays, and Image Ministry for Teens on first and third Sundays. Jordan plans to attend Longwood University to major in graphic and animation design.
Major Willkie is a senior at Courtland High School. Major has been part of many sports teams in his four years at Courtland. He was on the cross country team for two years and the swim and track teams for all four years. He has also been a member of the Courtland FFA chapter for four years and has served as the Chapter Sentinel for the past three years. After he graduates in May, Major hopes to work at Publix and work on starting up Major Bakes Patty Cakes, a home baking business with his mom.
Sabin Christopher Roane, the son of Sean and Julie Roane, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. He is a highly focused, responsible student with an exemplary work ethic. Sabin is a member of the National Honor Society and recently received an award in recognition of his outstanding scholastic achievement by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Sabin has participated in clubs and school sports such as Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the junior varsity basketball and varsity baseball teams at FCS. Sabin also volunteers in his spare time setting up for local events held by the Fatherhood Initiative Program and other local community-based organizations. Sabin was selected as all-Delaney Athletic Conference second-team in 2017, and first-team in 2018 and 2019. He has played competitive travel baseball for more than eight years. Sabin has served as team captain of the Fredericksburg Christian School baseball program for the last three seasons. Sabin will continue his education and baseball career at Old Dominion University where he will major in accounting and minor in finance. Sabin’s future goals are to play professional baseball and pursue a career in accounting.
Rose Ling Zheng, the daughter of Yun Ying Liu and Ji Hui Zheng, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Rose has been a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Amnesty International, Beta Club, Environmental Club, League of Extraordinary Young Women and the Gladys P. Todd Academy at Germanna Community College. She is a James Farmer Scholar, executive historian with SCA and founder of the Animal Awareness Club. Rose is a James Monroe Scholar, and she has received the Spanish I Excellence Award, James Farmer Scholars Academic Award, World History II Excellence Award, Human Anatomy and Physiology Excellence Award, and the Rappahannock Group Sierra Club Outstanding Volunteer Service recognition. Rose has served her community as service activity leader with Ceili Leahy Day of Service, and she has volunteered at Valkyne Ranch Farm, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals, Manarc Borne the Battle, Lee Hill Pet Hospital, Bragg Hill Family Life Center and Joseph “Jeh” Hicks Campaign for Fredericksburg Commonwealth Attorney. Rose will attend the College of William and Mary to pursue a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Mary Hill, the daughter of Larry and Paula Hill, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Mary has received the Green Hand Degree, Chapter Degree, BQA Certification and Microsoft Word Certification. The classes she enjoyed most were small animal care and vet science. Mary is an active volunteer at a veterinary clinic. She is most proud of her BQA and Microsoft Word Certifications. Mary will attend college to pursue a degree in exotic animal veterinary medicine.
Robert Wayne Ward II, the son of Jessica Dillion and Robert Wayne Ward, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Robert, also known as “Robbie,” has a charismatic and caring personality, and everyone who knows him is positively affected by his zest for life and incredible personality. He creates interest and excitement within any school environment and loves to learn. Robbie was a three-year member of North Stafford’s cross country team, setting a personal record as a senior that was recognized by MileStat as one of the biggest improvements year over year, dropping four minutes off his last years’ time. His motto which he truly lives by is “always look on the bright side.”
Duncan M. Bowles, the son of Pandora and Jeff Christy, is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. Duncan has been a member of the Art Club and the National Art Honor Society for four years and now serves as president of both. He is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta, as well as the Spanish club. He has also been a part of Theatre Art, participating in a few plays as a crew member, helping backstage and as a cast member in two plays. Duncan has received multiple awards including A and A/B honor roll for all four years, as well as math, history, English and art awards. Duncan participated in several community projects for the school to beautify the courtyard and the school parking lot, and he manned the booth at pep rallies to paint faces. Duncan plans to attend Germanna Community College for two years to study communication arts and the culinary arts. Afterward, he plans to attend The University of Mary Washington.
Tamia Barnes, the daughter of Tamara Barnes and Wilbur Barnes Jr., is a senior at Stafford High School. Tamia has been a member of National Honor Society and SkillsUSA. She has also been a member of the International Thespian Society, Improv Troupe and Stafford Players Theatrical Arts, where she has served as costume manager, stage manager and performed set construction. Tamia has received an Academic Achievement Award from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Tau Rho Chapter, the Summa Cum Laude Award and Outstanding English Student for Commonwealth Governor’s School. Tamia has volunteered with Jack and Jill of America Greater Fredericksburg Chapter and as a photographer and in Children’s Church at Strong Tower Church. Tamia plans to attend a four-year university to study architecture.
