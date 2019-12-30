Hannah Williams, the daughter of Donald Williams and Sandra Williams, is a senior at Brooke Point High School. Hannah has ben a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Inspire BP, HOSA, Model UN and Spirit Club. Hannah has been a member of the varsity gymnastics team and has received awards for Most Improved. She has been named to the honor roll every year and received academic honors and academic excellence awards. She has also been recognized by the Virginia House of Delegates. Hannah has been a junior volunteer at Stafford Hospital, and she is a certified EMT volunteer at Brooke Fire Station. She also volunteers through her church and through her membership in NHS. Hannah plans to attend a four-year university to study either nursing or biology.
Alanda Guan, the daughter of Min Gao and Xue Guan, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Alanda has served as co-president of Environmental Club, president of Science Honor Society and vice president of Spanish Honor Society. She has been a member of National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Fossil Free Fredericksburg and Chamber Orchestra. She tutors a middle school student, privately. Alanda has been named an AP Scholar with Distinction and has been placed on the AB honor roll. Alanda has served her community at the Stafford Junction Brainbuilders Program, working as tutor during the school year and as a group leader during summer camp. She has also been a Mary Washington Hospital junior volunteer and helped with Friends of the Rappahannock River cleanups. Alanda plans to attend the University of Virginia and major in biology.
Carter Sprinkle is a senior at Courtland High School. Carter has served as treasurer of National Honor Society, vice president of Spanish Honor Society, and has been a member of Environmental club, which completed bulb and tree planting projects, and donated to help the school purchase filtered water fountains. She is also a senior leader with the Youth In Philanthropy program of The Community Foundation. Carter is a member of Symphonic Orchestra and received Superior rating for Assessments. She placed second for the 2-mile during Track District Championship. Carter has also served as captain of the varsity field hockey team. She was named first team All-District and All-Region, and she has received the Coach’s Award for field hockey, demonstrating leadership on and off the field. She also holds the saves record at Courtland High School with 28 saves during one game.
Natalie Polanosky is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian High School. Natalie has been involved in FCS’ Leadership Team since her freshman year. Through this, she has had the opportunity to attend ACSI’s National Leadership Conference two years in a row. She has also been the chaplin for Student Council, served as junior class vice president and senior class president. Natalie has choreographed the school’s spring musical, Freaky Friday. She has been a member of the varsity swim team for four years, qualifying for VISAA states every year and holding two records for FCS. She has also been a varsity cheerleader. Natalie has coached gymnastics at Stafford Gymnastics for three years, taught acrobatics at Polaris Dance Institute and InSuRGe Dance company, and choreographed/assistant choreographed multiple shows with Christian Youth Theater. Natalie will attend college to pursue a degree in linguistics, she has taken both French and Spanish throughout the past four years and grown very passionate about language.
Emma Elizabeth Kruus, the daughter of Mikael and Marijayne Kruus, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Emma has been a member of National Honor Society and the JUMP Mentorship Program. She has served as executive treasurer of SCA. Emma is a member of DECA; she has served as secretary and vice-president. She was awarded second place for Community Service Project at DECA International Career Development Conference and second place at DECA State Leadership Conference. Emma is a Monroe Scholar. She has received the School Board Merit Award, and she has been named Outstanding Student in IB English and AP Virginia/U.S. History. Emma has played varsity lacrosse and in the JM Winter Lacrosse League. She has been named All Region, All District second team, and All Area honorable mention. Emma was 2019 Fredericksburg Area Teen Gala co-chair for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital which raised $62,212 and 2020 Fredericksburg Area Teen Gala co-chair for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She has served as teen volunteer coordinator at the Josh Hardy Superhero Celebration and volunteered at the Ceili Leahy Day of Service. Emma plans to attend a four-year university and major in pre-law.
Alex Catahan, the son of Rodolfo and Susan Catahan, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Throughout high school, Alex has been awarded AP Calculus BC award at the Commonwealth Governor’s School program, and he has received an award for above 4.0 GPA all four years of high school. He has also received the all-around CGS award, awarded to one student who is unanimously chosen by the teachers in the program. Alex was also nominated and selected to attend Boys State. The class he enjoyed most in high school was calculus. Alex wants to attend the University of Virginia and major in biomedical engineering. In the future, he hopes to be on the forefront of biomedical research and research nanomedicine in cancer therapeutics.
William Schmitt, son of Corinne and Daniel Schmitt of Stafford County, is a senior at Mountain View High School. William is a full IB student who tutors other students for math and chemistry. He is president of Latin Club, part of the Lacrosse team, and has been awarded the title Face of IB within the full IB program. He plans to continue his education at the college level, majoring in computer science.
Dulanda Saintcyr, the daughter of Gertrude Bonheur and Jean Saintcyr, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Dulanda is known as a compassionate and strong person, so it is no surprise that her goal is becoming a civil rights attorney. Dulanda has pushed for equality and recognition of others in a variety of ways for the North Stafford community. She is the founder in North Stafford’s Black History Month, president of the Stafford NAACP Youth Council for three years, treasurer of the National Honor Society, a member of the superintendent’s Equity, Diversity and Opportunity Committee, and cofounder and communications director of the Mobilizing Youth Project (MYP). MYP was specifically designed to increase youth involvement in local politics. Additionally, Dulanda’s four-year-long independent research project is on Racial Inequality on Youth Development. This process has afforded her the opportunity to publish her information in her first novel, “For the Souls with Different Tones,” in 2018. Dulanda has made a positive and empowering impact on North Stafford High School, where she encourages her teachers, friends and family in so many ways.
Sarah Statler, the daughter of Kristi and John Statler, is a senior at Riverbend High School. Sarah is a member of National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Marketing Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Spanish Club. She is a member of SCA, serving as Bear Squad leader and as a senate council member. She has been named to distinguished honor rolls and received academic letters. She has been named Student of the Year in AP Calculus and honors math analysis. She has been named an AAU Academic All-American. As a member of DECA, Sarah has served as district president and vice president of state regions three and four. She has earned a DECA letter, is an international competition finalist, a state competition finalist, and customer service and school-based enterprise certified. She has received a merit award and been named Marketing Student of the Year. She has also served DECA as community service coordinator. Sarah has played varsity volleyball, serving as captain, and she has been libero for Fredericksburg Juniors Volleyball Club. She has been a member of the varsity swim team, receiving the award for Best Work Ethic. She is a summer swim coach and has received the summer swim coaches award. She has also been a member of the varsity tennis team. Sarah is an Ambassador Girl Scout. She serves her community as a tutor for elementary and high school students. She has also volunteered at Mary Washington Hospital, the SPCA and at Harvest Hayride. Sarah will continue her education at a four-year college or university and plans to major in kinesiology, biology or chemistry.
Melani Corral, the daughter of Dina Corral and Juan Corral, is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. Melani is president of Spanish Club, and she is a member of French Club, Future Business Leaders of America and Newspaper Club. Melani has been a member of the varsity girls soccer team and Phoenix travel soccer team, and she has served both as captain, playing defender and midfielder. She is an Ambassador Girl Scout. Melani has received three academic letters, and was recognized for three years with the highest achievement in French. Melani is a volunteer translator and intern at LUCHA Ministries Inc. She also volunteers as coach of a Latinas Soccer team of mothers. Melani is a Taekwondo Black Belt and has volunteered as an instructor assistant. Melani plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in pre-law and business, and a minor in Spanish. She would like to attend law school and become an immigration lawyer.
Michaline Johnston, the daughter of Michael and Jacqueline Johnston, is a senior at Stafford High School. Michaline has been a member of National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, French Club and Science Olympiad. She has also been a member of the track and cross country teams. Michaline has also served the JROTC Drill Team as commander. Michaline hopes to attend West Point or Penn State to major in either computer science or physics.
Amy Paz Cuervo, the daughter of Gustavo Paz Cuervo and Maribel Lamas, was selected as Student of the Month of October at Brooke Point High School. Amy is president of Cafe Espanol, vice president of career development in DECA and co-founder of IB Ambassadors. She has also been a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, FBLA and Inspire BP. Amy has received academic excellence awards, and the IB Passion awards for physics and Spanish. She was awarded second place in DECA competition for restaurant and food service management. Amy tutors in Spanish, and she helps set up and clean up at school events like IB info night and Flight School. Amy plans to major in aerospace engineering at a four-year university and to pursue a master’s degree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.