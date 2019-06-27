A renter in the city of Fredericksburg or Stafford and Spotsylvania counties needs to make $66,600 annually—or an hourly wage of $32—to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent, according to a new report.
That's $7.76 more than the average hourly wage of the 332,568 renters in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, of which Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania are considered to be a part.
These are the findings of the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2019 Out of Reach Report released last week. The figures are based on affordability guidelines that suggest the combined cost of housing and utilities should not exceed 30 percent of household income.
Fair-market rent in the D.C. metropolitan area, which is set annually by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is $1,665 for a two-bedroom apartment.
According to the report, someone earning the average renter's hourly wage of $24.26 would have to work 53 hours a week to afford this. Someone earning Virginia's minimum wage of $7.25 would have to work 177 hours a week to afford fair-market rent.
Affordable rent for a person making the average renter's hourly wage is $1,261, according to the report. For the elderly or disabled receiving monthly Social Security payments of $771, a rental considered affordable would be $231 a month.
In Caroline and King George counties, the fair-market rent is $1,067 and $1,071, respectively, for a two-bedroom home. Out of Reach found that the hourly wage needed to afford a two-bedroom unit at fair-market rent—which the report calls the "housing wage"—is $20.52 in Caroline and $20.60 in King George.
But its report says the average hourly wage for renters working a 40-hour-a-week job is $14.07 in Caroline and $16.63 in King George. That means someone in King George would need to work 50 hours a week to afford rent. In Caroline, the work week would need to be 58 hours long.
On average across the state, the housing wage is $23.03 an hour, Out of Reach found. Virginia is the 13th most expensive state in terms of housing.
The most expensive state is Hawaii and least expensive is Arkansas.
"In no state, metropolitan area, or county in the U.S. can a worker earning the federal or prevailing state minimum wage afford a modest two-bedroom rental home at fair market rent by working a standard 40-hour work week," the report states.
Housing wages outpace hourly wages for fast-food workers, waitstaff, personal-care aides, home health aides, janitors and cleaners, laborers and material movers and medical assistants—occupations that the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects will see the most growth between 2016 and 2026.
The only high-growth occupations with hourly wages greater than the housing wage, according to the report, are registered nurses, software developers and general and operations managers.
View the report here: https://reports.nlihc.org/oor