Herbert Green likes living at Mill Park Terrace.
From his balcony in the subsidized apartment building near downtown Fredericksburg, the self-described "former athlete" can watch runners and bikers on the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail.
Most mornings, he takes his bike on the trail and does a five-mile loop.
From his building, Green, 71, can easily get downtown to St. George's Episcopal Church, where he sings in the jazz choir, and to the library, where the former university professor has held talks about the books he's written.
If he didn't live in Mill Park Terrace, Green—whose only monthly income is $1,328 from Social Security—doesn't know where he would be.
"I have no idea," he said. "I consider this a God-send. I believe it was a blessing. I didn't have enough money to live anywhere decent."
Green, who grew up in New Orleans, had a career as a researcher with the National League of Cities. After he earned his doctorate in public administration, he had a full-time job as an assistant professor of business and public administration at Strayer University's Alexandria campus.
"I had a perfect life there," he said. "I realize now how blessed I was."
But in 2007, after 10 years in Alexandria, Strayer sent him to its campus in Chesterfield, which Green said was "a bad fit." He did not get along with the dean there and his contract was not renewed.
Then the recession hit, and jobs in academia—especially for people who were older—became even harder to find.
Green said he was one of three finalists for a job teaching public administration at the University of Mary Washington, but about a week after his final interview, he got a call telling him the position had been withdrawn due to budget cuts.
"That was devastating," Green said.
He got some short-term, part-time teaching contracts at Bluefield College and Stratford University, but full-time jobs eluded him. And his own bout with prostate cancer, as well as health problems experienced by his then-wife and son, Gabriel, depleted the resources he had.
Green decided to take early retirement at age 62 and try writing books, "something I can do with the skills I have," he said.
Before he found an available apartment in Mill Park Terrace, he was living in the Meadows at Salem Run, a senior living community in Spotsylvania. But with rent there creeping close to $900, he said, he couldn't afford it anymore.
"Technically, they could have evicted me, because I was behind in my rent, but the lady there was so nice—she really worked with me," Green said.
Green finally left the Meadows and lived for a time in Caroline County with a family he knew through the church he attended at the time, Spotswood Baptist.
Through the pastor at Spotswood Baptist, he learned about Mill Park Terrace. The 129-unit building is for seniors age 62 and older with income limits and adults with intellectual disabilities, and it receives rental subsidies through the federal government's Section 202—Supportive Housing for the Elderly—and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit programs.
Green's rent is $321 a month.
The building operates from a wait list which is only open once a year. Once on the list, people can wait up to two years for an apartment.
The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area last year conducted a study that found a lack of affordable housing in the region for seniors in Green's position.
According to the results of the study, which were released earlier this year, 32 percent of senior households in Planning District 16—which includes Fredericksburg, along with Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George counties—are cost-burdened, meaning more than 30 percent of household income is spent on housing.
When this happens, households may need to cut back on other necessities, such as food, medical care or transportation, or put off paying other bills in order to make rent or mortgage payments.
An estimated 16 percent—or about 3,500 households—are severely cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than half of household income on housing-related costs.
Fredericksburg has the highest percentage of housing cost-burdened senior households—42 percent, or 743 out of 1,768 total senior households.
Spotsylvania has the largest number of cost-burdened senior households—3,110 out of 9,090 households—followed by Stafford, Caroline and King George.
Diane Shea, vice president of the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area, said that unlike younger working families, seniors are not in a position to be able to increase their household income.
"And there is a guarantee that their medical bills will increase," she said.
The report found the median annual income for households comprising a single senior woman ranges from $22,471 in Caroline County to $32,893 in King George County.
Households comprising a single senior man, which are fewer in number, have median incomes of between $25,394 in Caroline and $55,759 in Fredericksburg.
Senior couples and other types of senior households have median incomes of between $50,675 in Caroline and $77,042 in Stafford.
With incomes in that range, single women can afford to spend between $562 and $822 monthly on housing without becoming cost-burdened, the study calculated. Senior men can afford between $635 and $1,394 per month and non-single households can afford between $1,267 and $1,926 per month.
But median housing costs for the area range from $759 to $1,093 for a one-bedroom rental, according to the report, which drew data from the Census Bureau's 2012–2016 American Community Survey.
"It becomes apparent that for senior females in the area, a mortgage-free home [with a monthly payment of between $379 and $514, depending on jurisdiction] is likely the only affordable means of living alone," the report states.
The scope of the problem is already troubling, the report states, but data suggests the situation will worsen over time.
"The U.S. Census Bureau projects that by 2030, the 65+ population will exceed 74 million, an increase of 55 percent from 2015," the report says. "Housing affordability for low-income seniors, therefore, is likely to become more severe in future years unless forthcoming generations are more prepared for their senior years."
Shea said this was one of the study's most surprising findings.
"In the next 20 years, we’re going to have some really difficult situations for low-income seniors, when they find out they haven’t saved enough for retirement," she said. "It's a growing concern that we need to get a handle on."
Shea said much attention has been given to the need for affordable housing for low-income working families and homeless individuals.
"No one but the League is looking at seniors," she said.
The League found that existing federal programs don't meet the need.
A handful of properties in Fredericksburg have used the IRS's low-income housing tax credit, which gives developers incentives to build affordable housing in the form of federal tax credits.
In addition to Mill Park Terrace, they include Townsend Square, Madonna House, Crestview, Riverside Manor, Wicklow Square, Forest Village, Weston Circle, Hazel Hill and Colonial Heights.
Outside of the city, Angelwood Apartments and Pine Forest Estates in King George; Courthouse Lane and Caroline Manor in Caroline; and The Pines in Spotsylvania received funding through the low-income housing tax credit program.
However, not all those properties are age-restricted like Mill Park Terrace. In addition, not all of them are "necessarily affordable to low-income renters," the League report states.
Apartments in the low-income housing tax credit program must rent at roughly 50 to 60 percent of the average median income for the metropolitan area in which they are located.
Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania are in the HUD metropolitan area that includes Washington and Northern Virginia, where the median income is set at $93,800 for a family of two.
With that income, rent under the LIHTC program would be $1,099 to $1,319 per month, which is out of the range of all single senior women and most single senior men, according to the report.
"The income restrictions are above our median incomes [$53,980 per year in Fredericksburg]," said Gerald Anderson, who chaired the study committee. "There is a gap we have to live with."
The federal government is no longer funding Housing and Urban Development's Section 202, the supportive housing for the elderly program, which partially funded Mill Park Terrace.
Asbury Manor, a 62+ community in Spotsylvania also used the program. It has 39 one-bedroom apartments and operates from a wait list, which is open, according to the facility's website.
In Stafford, McKendree Manor, with 23 one-bedroom units, is subsidized by Section 202.
Section 8, the primary HUD program providing rental assistance in the form of vouchers to low-income families, including the disabled and elderly, is not accepting new applications and has been closed for several years.
However, the League says local governments are in a position to set policies that would begin to meet the need for affordable low-income housing for seniors.
"We don't want to change state law," Shea said. "Communities have the tools they need right now."
Jurisdictions could incentivize developers to include affordable housing units in their plans through "density increases," which would allow the developer to build at a higher density than the underlying zoning allows, provided some units are reserved for low-income renters.
Localities could also offer incentives to developers by fast-tracking the approval process for projects that include low-income housing.
Shea said low-income housing developments for seniors could be more attractive to local governments than other residential development because there would not be as much of a draw on public services.
"No schools are required, no playgrounds are required, less parking and highways are required," she said. "[Seniors have] less impact on the community.
Local governments could also modify occupancy regulations that place a limit on the number of unrelated people who can live together in a single residence.
The American Association of Retired People recommends home-sharing as an option to allow older people on fixed incomes to stay in their homes without straining their finances and enjoy companionship and community.
Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania have ordinances preventing more than three unrelated people from living together.
Stafford allows up to four unrelated people to live together and Caroline and King George have no occupancy regulations, making those jurisdictions "more open to the option of house sharing for older seniors," the League's report says.
Localities could also modify zoning ordinances to allow for the construction of accessory dwellings on properties with an existing house, the report states.
The League also supports creating a land bank to acquire and maintain surplus, foreclosed or abandoned properties and transfer them back to use for affordable-housing, as well as a local housing trust fund comprising one or more of the jurisdictions in Planning District 16, which could be used in a variety of ways to support affordable housing.
"We want to see as much cooperation as possible," Shea said. "We don't want to tell jurisdictions what to do. Our goal is to educate ourselves and reach a consensus of what's reasonable, affordable and practical, and then be supportive."
"We want to present the issue because we don't think enough attention is being paid."
