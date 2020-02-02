A transportation consultant is recommending potential transit improvements along Lafayette Boulevard.
The recommendations are tied to a study of the entire stretch of Lafayette, from Sophia Street in Fredericksburg to U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County.
The first phase of the study is focused on transit, and the second phase deals with roadway improvements, such as expanding the road to four lanes and adding options for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Consultant Foursquare Integrated Transportation Planning is conducting the study. A representative gave an update on the transit phase at last week’s meeting of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Area Planning Organization’s Policy Committee.
The transit phase of the study addresses such things as potential satellite parking and shuttle service for rail users, and also analyzes potential FREDericksburg Regional Transit bus service improvements.
The study found the corridor is among the most used in the FRED system, but that it lacks pedestrian connections to bus stops. The study also noted that better bus coordination could improve travel in the corridor.
Adam Recchia of Foursquare told the FAMPO committee there are pockets of dense population in the corridor and that “there’s likely demand for a much higher level of service than is currently provided.”
The study also determined that there would be a parking shortage around the train station in the future, so a portion focused on addressing that issue.
Recchia added that there also is potential for service to Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
The study recommends adding more frequent bus runs and feeder service to the Fredericksburg train station, along with connections to the U.S. 17 area in southern Stafford and Cosners Corner in Spotsylvania.
New feeder routes could serve the Spotsylvania commuter lot on State Route 208, along with another commuter lot planned in the Massaponax area, allowing workers to park in those lots and catch the Virginia Railway Express trains at the Fredericksburg station. That could free up parking in the city, according to the report.
The study also looked at eventually adding feeder service to the Spotsylvania train station. Growth in that area is expected to eventually lead to a full parking lot in Spotsylvania.
Recchia said the study also suggests adding Saturday bus service in the Lafayette corridor. He said the bus stops also could use more amenities, such as shelters and benches.
The new routes and feeder services would be integrated over a period of years, beginning in 2021.
Recchia told the FAMPO committee the new services and amenities will have to be paid for, so committee members need to consider funding.
